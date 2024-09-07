Getting the word out: Israeli newspapers distributed in Times Square

One of the most famous sites in New York City, Times Square, saw some of Israel's most famous newspapers being distributed throughout the square this week.

The newspapers passed around included Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel Hayom, and Haaretz. It was done as part of a special photo shoot for the Manhattan-based Israeli PR firm PRetz, which specializes in media relations services for Israeli media on behalf of Jewish organizations and affiliated businesses of Israel in the United States.

Bnaya Peretz, a 24-year-old Israeli communications consultant who also founded the firm, said, "It was important for us to emphasize the strong connection between Israeli media and our clients, who are based in the US.

"While some people had reservations about our presence there with Israeli newspapers in Hebrew, we also received support." Peretz also used to be religious and served in the Human Resources Division's communications department in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. While working at PRetz, he said that he has worked with hundreds of publications across all media outlets.

Peretz stresses he has no political bias

He has said that he is not biased towards any political party in Israel, he has advised Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein in the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus in the 25th Knesset. A ''Haaretz'' newspaper being read in the middle of Times Square. (credit: RICKI SOFER)

"Our vision stems from a strong belief in the American market, and the understanding that with our experience, we have the opportunity to expose our clients - in the US in general and New York in particular - to the distant Israeli audience in an ideal way and with the right strategy," Peretz added. "Our firm provides a complete solution for tech companies, venture capital funds, or Jewish organizations in the US interested in controlled and proactive media exposure in Israeli media," as well as "brings familiarity with journalists and media outlets in Israel, knows what they're looking for, what interests them, and maintains relationships of appreciation and respect with them."