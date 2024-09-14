Kim Kardashian posts, then deletes Instagram photo featuring Hebrew bracelet

Model and TV personality Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram Friday, before later deleting it, where she was seen wearing a rubber bracelet with Hebrew writing.

The photo, which was posted among 13 other images, was the only one in the collection that Kardashian deleted.

The Hebrew message on the bracelet was a "reminder not to speak negatively about other people."

The post came amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and a rising tide of antisemitism on social media. Further, many associate the Hebrew language with Israel.

Reactions to the post

Before it was deleted, the photo garnered numerous responses from Jewish and Israeli users on the platform, many of whom commented in Hebrew. Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, US, April 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

"The Hebrew bracelet is going to drive a lot of 'freedom fighters' mad, because Hebrew is a Jewish language and they’re obviously not antisemitic," said Israeli activist Hen Mazzig.

Late last year, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West, also known as Ye, posted on Instagram in Hebrew, which has also since been deleted, where he apologized "to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions."

West's apology continued, "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

His apology followed his antisemitic outbursts in 2022, which included expressions of sympathy with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In April of this year, Kanye had said that the Holocaust was fake and that "Hitler was a good person."

Michael Starr contributed to this report.