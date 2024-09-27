Chappell Roan's stance on Gaza, elections shakes TikTok

Singer Chappell Roan took to TikTok on Thursday to clarify that while she would not be voting for Donald Trump, she also would not endorse Kamala Harris in the upcoming US elections.

“Endorsing and voting are completely different,” the singer said, referring to the widespread backlash she’d received for not backing a candidate.

“There is no way I can stand behind some of the left's completely transphobic and completely genocidal views.” she continued.

The video, which now has over a million views, is not Roan’s first political statement. The self-proclaimed "Midwest Princess" recently took to the platform to encourage her followers to think critically before voting.

“I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good […] This is not virtue signaling,” she said.

In her Thursday video, Roan criticized the Democratic party, saying the "Democratic Party" "has failed people like me and you. And more so Palestine. And more so every marginalized community in the world.” Revelers watch performances at the Governors Ball music festival (credit: REUTERS)

Gov Ball

Roan has spoken against the Biden administration’s policies on the subject in the past, including revealing to her audience at Gov Ball that she had turned down an invite to the White House’s Pride Celebration.

The singer dedicated her song "My Kink Is Karma" to the Biden administration as an act of protest against its involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” she said.