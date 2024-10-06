Dresden – an undervalued must-see city that Israelis tend to skip

The 100-m. piece of Dresden’s Carolabrücke bridge collapsed and fell in the stormy Elbe river, amid recent major floods in much of central Europe and the German state of Saxony. This surrealistic sight did not deter thousands of curious local tourists from visiting one of the most underrated cities in Europe.

The charming paddle steamers and the endless modern boat cruises along the famous river just sunk right in front of the famous Brühl Terrace. A creepy scenery indeed. This promenade stretches along the Elbe between the Augustus Carola Bridges over a length of about 500 m.

Strolling along this gem is magical. It was built originally in the 16th century as part of Dresden's city fortifications. However, the local Count Brühl redesigned it in the 18th century and used the property as his residence, a park, and his library. As a result of the development, the terrace lost its military significance and developed into a popular excursion destination. Today it attracts millions annually.

Dresden is commonly referred to as the “Jewel Box” because of its baroque and rococo old town center. This town coherently fuses endless historical monuments, architecture, and museums. The Frauenkirche, the Zwinger, and the Semper Opera House are impressive landmarks close to each other, making the visit here easy.

The Frauenkirche, Cathedral of Our Lady, was built in the 18th century and became a world-famed symbol of Dresen. During World War II, Allied bombing raids almost completely destroyed the city in February 1945. These raids became a symbol of the “terror bombing” campaign against Nazi Germany which in retrospect was one of the most controversial Allied actions of the war.

British prime minister Winston Churchill had called for increased air raids against the population centers to swamp German authorities and services, particularly transportation, with hordes of refugees. This policy reminds many today of the current war in Gaza – criticizing Israel and forgetting the Dresden history.

The burnt-out cathedral collapsed during those bombings. For 48 years, the mountain of rubble was a memorial against war and destruction. After 1982, it became a symbol of the East German peace movement and non-violent protest.

The baroque cupola structure was rebuilt between 1993 and 2005, reutilizing as much of the original building materials as possible. The rebuilt Frauenkirche became a symbol of peace and reconciliation and is a must-visit.

Nowadays, street artists and performers are seen in the gigantic plaza surrounding the cathedral like every tourist destination in Europe.

The nearby famous Zwinger, built in the 19th century, is a remarkable synthesis of architecture, sculpture, and painting. It looks as breathtaking as ever, regardless of the massive renovations taking place mainly in the inner courtyard. Such a pity. Although the place looks today like a construction site, this monumental fortress is certainly worth a thorough visit. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Zwinger served as an orangery and the setting for magnificent festivities and weddings of kings and queens in rich Saxony. The name goes back to the name used in the Middle Ages for a fortress section between the outer and inner city walls. Today it is one of the most important buildings of the Baroque period and a reason to visit Dresden.

Shoulder-to-shoulder to this architectural jewel stands the Semper. It is the Saxon State Opera and the concert hall of the State Orchestra and Ballet. This is one of the most impressive 19th-century opera houses you will see, both outside and inside. It was originally built by the architect Gottfried Semper in 1841; after a devastating fire almost 30 years after the inauguration, the opera house was rebuilt within 10 long years. Join the English tour for a perfect experience.

DRESDEN OFFERS endless additional sites to visit and the most original and impressive is the Fürstenzug, the Procession of Princes – an outdoor, jaw-dropping large mural of a mounted procession of the rulers of Saxony. Originally a 19th-century painting, it was replaced 120 years ago by 23,000 Meissen porcelain tiles. With a length of 102 m., it is known as the largest porcelain artwork in the world that will leave you speechless. Rest assured you will not see something similar elsewhere. DRESDEN’S PROCESSION of Princes. (credit: MOTTI VERSES)

Most of the visitors we encountered were Germans. When I visited Dresden 15 years ago to participate in a wedding in the rebuilt Frauenkirche, I noticed then the dominance of locals. Surprisingly, this has not changed much when I came in early fall.

Popularity of Dresden’s tourism potential

However, the global hotel brands are aware of Dresden’s tourism potential and are making efforts to leave their mark. I was especially curious to understand better how come even the Thai-based Minor Hotels group is present in this jewel box city. This brand apparently wants to play a significant role in the hospitality major league and aims to expand its portfolio by a third by 2027.

Six years ago the brand made a momentous move in Europe and Latin America. It acquired the Spanish NH Hotel Group and added approximately 380 hotels to its portfolio. Trust me, there is nothing Spanish in their prime location hotel where we resided, except the red color that dominates the wonderful comfortable NH Collection Dresden Altmarkt. Is it a salute to the "La Roja“(״the reds”), the nickname of Spain’s national football teams? I am not really sure.

Our comfortable pampering room offered a breathtaking view of Dresden’s old market. The market square has played a vital part of Dresden since the 13th century, hosting markets, games, and festivals throughout its history, and is a must-visit as well. A VITAL PART of Dresden since the 13th century – Market Square, as seen from a room of the NH collection hotel. (credit: MOTTI VERSES)

We loved the location within walking distance to all the historical sites. Breakfast was pleasant and the bar in the evening was a great outlet to enjoy at the end of the day, including a small dinner menu to cherish. Exactly what is needed.

What exactly is the NH Collection brand? I asked Alexander Dürr, a senior director of operations at Minor Hotels. "10 years ago, NH Collection began by creating a promise: a stay driven by extraordinary emotions. Today, with nearly 100 properties in 21 countries worldwide, we've already created millions of unique hospitality moments," he said.

"By really connecting with our destinations, the locals, and culture, NH Collection has welcomed over 35 million guest stays already. Our hotels are characterized either by the charm of classic architecture or avant-garde modern design, such as our 240-room NH Collection Dresden Altmarkt.”

Dürr points out that the hotel attracts tourists from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, and the US. I found it a cool hotel that tourists from Israel will definitely enjoy.

Dresden is reachable from both Prague and Berlin. In approximately two hours by train, you will find yourself in this undervalued must-see city that Israelis tend to skip. Some take day tours from one of these cities, but that is not enough. Allow yourselves two full days. It will be a visit that will stay with you endlessly.

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher and was a guest of Minor Hotels.