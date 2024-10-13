Neve Eilat hotel: Family-friendly oasis in southern Israel

As my drive down to Eilat stretched into its fourth hour, there was nothing I was looking forward to more than stretching my legs, diving into a cool pool, and spending a relaxing weekend with my family celebrating my birthday.

Atlas Hotels is one of the leading boutique hotel chains globally, with over a dozen properties dotted throughout Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Neve Eilat, however, is their only property in Israel’s southernmost city, and it has recently undergone a NIS 30 million refurbishment.

When we arrived for check-in, our room wasn’t quite ready, so we sat in the spacious lobby and enjoyed refreshments on the house, including ice cream for the little one. Both at check-in and throughout our stay, the staff were nothing but helpful. They went out of their way to accommodate any request, providing exemplary customer service. They did it all with a smile on their faces – a quality that can be somewhat missing in this part of the world.

The refurbished hotel offers 193 rooms, of which 126 are suites. All feature a light-colored terracotta design that resonates with the desert landscape, resembling an urban desert khan. The suites, which are 35 sq.m., are spacious and well-designed. They are divided into a living room with a sofa bed and a bedroom with a luxurious queen-size bed, separated by a door for privacy and convenience.

Room prices start at NIS 850 per couple in the middle of the week as a basic price for bed and breakfast. On the weekends, rooms increase to NIS 1050 per couple, including breakfast. THE LOUNGE at the Neve Eilat Hotel. (credit: Sivan Eskio)

The suites, which can accommodate five people, are perfect for individuals, couples, and families. Each suite contains a small dining area for light meals and a kitchenette, including a storage cabinet, a medium fridge, an electric kettle, a coffee kit, and a sink. Next to the dining area was a sofa bed and a crib for the baby, provided by the hotel. Both rooms had large opening doors onto a spacious balcony that allowed for plenty of evening relaxation, overlooking the reddening mountains of Jordan and the desert of Eilat.

The food, as one would expect from an Israeli hotel, is plentiful. Breakfasts consist of hot food, with shakshuka, potatoes, and omelets among the many choices, along with cereals, breads, cheeses (both soft and hard), and salads, which Israeli breakfasts are known for worldwide.

A Friday night in paradise

The Friday night dinner was exceptional, and having to feed four hungry Jerusalemites enough for Shabbat dinner is no easy task. The choice of meats ranged from roast chicken, osso buco, lamb, and asado. Fish was also on offer for those who wanted, and the selection of sides left nothing to be desired.

The Neve Eilat offers a range of wonderful facilities to ensure guests of all ages enjoy their stay to the fullest. The centerpiece is the large pool, which provides a refreshing and invigorating swim – especially with its cold water that feels perfect for this time of year when the heat can get intense. Adjacent to the main pool is a smaller kids’ pool, which, while lacking slides or water features, is an ideal spot for younger children to safely splash around and enjoy the water.

Surrounding the pool is plenty of room for sunbathing, with numerous loungers and umbrellas available to relax under the sun or in the shade. For those looking for something to eat or drink without leaving the pool area, the convenient poolside bar and restaurant offer a variety of snacks, meals, and beverages.

For guests seeking a quieter atmosphere, there’s a spacious veranda nearby, perfect for those who prefer a more peaceful and private space to sunbathe or unwind with a good book. Close to the pool, there is also a sauna for those who need to warm themselves up after the water, and the spa for those who love to be pampered. With kids in the pool, there was no time for that!

During our stay, the pool area was surprisingly full for this time of year. Almost all of the guests were Israelis, many seeking a brief escape – whether it was a pre-Rosh Hashanah getaway or simply a much-needed break from the tensions of the ongoing war. Despite the crowd, the atmosphere was relaxed and friendly, with families enjoying the cool water and the sunny weather.

Families with young children will especially appreciate the hotel’s downstairs kids’ playroom, which is packed with entertainment options such as games consoles, arts and crafts stations, and a ball pit, keeping little ones entertained for hours. This facility gave our children a great break from the sun, and allowed us to recharge as well.

The hotel also offers the chance to unwind in the lobby area, with musical performances in the evenings along with cocktails, which were served before Shabbat came in.

One of the few downsides to the hotel is its location. The hotel is located in “the new city center” of Eilat, but much of it is still being built. All around are the shadows of construction cranes, indicative of a hopeful future for Eilat tourism.

Eilat’s Central Bus Station is within easy reach (a five-minute walk). Getting down to the beaches and marina is a good schlep away, however, especially with young children, and visitors may prefer to get a taxi. In closer proximity are the Azrieli Mall and the partially open Terminal Park. Visitors who flew to Eilat before the opening of Ramon Airport will remember the intimate terminal building that seemed to practically be on the beach. The former airfield has now become a fairground.

The Neve Eilat offers an excellent option for those seeking a comfortable and relaxing stay in Israel’s southernmost city. The hotel’s recent refurbishment has added a modern and stylish touch to its spacious suites, with thoughtful design elements that reflect the surrounding desert landscape. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly amenities like the kids’ playroom and pool, or simply a peaceful place to unwind, the hotel caters to a variety of needs.

Though the location in Eilat’s new city center is still developing, the high level of service, excellent food, and comfortable accommodations make it a great choice for a weekend getaway or longer stay. For those in search of a tranquil escape that is still close to all the action Eilat has to offer, Neve Eilat stands out as a well-rounded option.

The writer was a guest of the Atlas Neve Eilat Hotel.