Bringing hope to Gaza border communities: First cohort of Kolot's 'Restart' program graduates

The first cohort of Restart - a new program launched by the Kolot organization that aims to foster economic and social resilience communities - graduated recently in Sderot, the organization announced on Sunday.

This marks the launch of various ventures, including a festival project, a therapeutic space with therapy animals, and a holistic health program for women.

The cohort is comprised of 15 residents of the Gaza border communities, who were supported by Kolot to develop projects in areas such as education and welfare to rebuild and revitalize these communities post-October 7.

Vered Liebstein, the widow of Ofir Liebstein - the former head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Council, who was murdered during the October 7 attacks - thanked Kolot during the graduation event that was attended by family, community members, partners, and local leaders, Kolot stated.

The project was dedicated in memory of Ofir Liebstein, who was a former Kolot participant, according to the organization.

"Meeting these creative and motivated entrepreneurs has been deeply inspiring," Liebstein said. "Kolot's decision to launch this program during such challenging times was critical. You have brought hope just when it was needed most."

Leon Wiener Dow, director of the Kolot Beit Midrash and facilitator of the Restart program, said the participating entrepreneurs are an inspiration to the country, the organization wrote, quoting Dow.

“Despite significant challenges and losses, they have transformed pain into purposeful action, bringing hope and new life to the Gaza border communities,” he said. “Through this program, they have gained tools to build a brighter future for an area that needs it so much.”