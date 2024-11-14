Primal Scream, Paul Weller, and Kneecap to headline 'Gig for Gaza' charity concert - feature

British rockers Primal Scream and Paul Weller, and Irish rappers Kneecap will headline a “Gig For Gaza” charity show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 13.

Weller, the former front man for 1970s punk pioneers The Jam, is curating the show, with all proceeds going to organizations Medical Aid for Palestinians and Gaza Forever, which purportedly provide essential aid – including food, medical supplies, and emergency shelter – for Gazans who have been forced to flee their homes due to the Israel-Hamas War.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy a night of powerful music and make a tangible difference in the lives of people facing unimaginable hardship,” a press release for the show said.

The concert will also feature guest speakers and short films. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During a recent tour of the US, Weller, a longtime advocate for left-wing causes, performed with a Palestinian flag draped over his guitar amplifier. Speaking onstage from Glasgow, Scotland, last month, Weller said, “I would like to dedicate that last song to all the tens of thousands of women, children, babies, men, civilians in Palestine and Gaza. I would ask you one question. It’s really simple. There is no gray area. Are you for genocide, or are you against it? It’s a f***ing yes or no question….”

Solidarity with Gazan amid controversial moves

Over the summer, Primal Scream, which formed in the 1980s, gave its support for a jersey design for a Palestinian refugee soccer team, based on its classic record Screamadelica.

In March, Kneecap withdrew from performing at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, after it was revealed that the US Army was a “super sponsor” of the event as well as defense contractor RTX Corporation.

“It is done in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to highlight the unacceptable deep links the festival has to weapons companies,” the group explained about its decision via Instagram. “This will have a significant financial impact on Kneecap... but it isn’t an iota of hardship when compared with the suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza.”

Neither the artists appearing nor promo material for the concert mentioned the 101 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, or the October 7 massacre that killed over 1,200 Israelis and sparked the current war aimed at toppling Hamas.

David Brinn contributed to this report.