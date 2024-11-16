Alan Rosenbaum: Straddling both sides of the journalism line

The news industry is complex. While the original goal has always been to keep writing quality articles that inform readers, the execution of that has become more difficult as the years go by.

Changes in the broader media landscape have resulted in simple subscription fees not being enough to properly support news outlets. Most newspapers and news sites have to rely on advertisements and sponsored content to keep the presses running and the news pumping.

Sponsored content is undoubtedly important in journalism, though it is, at the very least, written by journalists in cooperation with the clients.

For The Jerusalem Post, Alan Rosenbaum exemplifies the importance and necessity of sponsored content in the industry. Not only is he a prolific writer and editor of sponsored-content articles, but he also has written countless informative feature articles, as readers of the Post’s magazines are no doubt aware.

His byline is a constant presence, a balance between sponsored content and quality features. He is determined to make the articles he writes interesting for readers, whether it’s sponsored content or a feature article – and in that endeavor, he undoubtedly succeeds. Alan Rosenbaum. (credit: NAAMA ROSENBAUM)

In Jerusalem sat down with Rosenbaum to talk about his work at the Post, both in the news side and the sponsored-content side of the industry.

How did you get to Israel?

My wife and I arrived in Israel from Chicago in the summer of 1996 with our three children in tow (our fourth child was born in Israel several years later). At the time, I was working for the Davka Corporation – a family business – that pioneered the development of Jewish and Hebrew software products, from Jewish clip art to Hebrew word processing to text-based search programs.

We rented out our home in Chicago and lived in an apartment in Efrat, hedging our bets in case we would want to return to the US. Within a short period, we decided to remain here permanently. We moved to Beit Shemesh the following year, where we have remained.

What made you want to work in writing?

I have always enjoyed writing, and a significant part of my work at Davka, in addition to product development, was spent writing catalogs, marketing copy, and box design. Presenting ideas clearly and cogently is important to me.

Another part of writing that I greatly enjoy is the interview process. Speaking with people and listening to them explain why they do what they do and what is important to them is a rewarding experience. Sometimes, an offhand remark or a throwaway comment by the interviewee at the end of the session can be significant. For that reason, I always keep recording until I am completely done.

What brought you to ‘The Jerusalem Post’?

Davka closed its doors at the end of 2017, after 35 years, mostly due to the proliferation of free software on the Internet. The market simply was not what it once was. I was looking for something interesting to do, and I began writing blog posts for the Times of Israel to gain writing experience.

Eventually, I asked a neighbor of mine who occasionally wrote pieces for the Post for the contact information of the Magazine editor. I wrote to her, pitched a few ideas, and the rest is history.

Tell me about your work for the ‘Post.’

My work is divided into two main areas – writing sponsored-content pieces coordinated with the Post’s Tel Aviv office, and general articles for the Magazine and the daily edition.

Sponsored-content pieces, for the most part, focus on two-page articles in the Magazine, online content, and reports from Jerusalem Post conferences. In addition to writing the articles, I am responsible for arranging and obtaining photographs, writing captions, and submitting the material in an orderly fashion. I also occasionally translate sponsored articles from Hebrew to English for the Post.

General (non-sponsored) pieces are sometimes sent to me from the Magazine or are the result of pitches I have made that have been accepted. These articles can range from pieces on new and veteran olim to interviews with people in the news, book reviews, and other articles.

What makes writing marketing content different from writing news features?

Marketing content articles must be reviewed and approved by the client before going to print. This can sometimes lead to changes that need to be made at the last minute. General articles are not shown in advance to the subject for approval.

My goal is to make every article I write – whether it is a sponsored article or a standard piece – interesting and readable.

What are some of the most memorable anecdotes from your career thus far?

Some of my most rewarding and interesting experiences have been interviewing and writing about olim and their struggles to get to Israel, live here, and succeed.

One couple, raised as Christians, lived in the [American] Deep South and at various times were Baptists, Methodists, Pentecostals, and Charismatics before converting to Judaism no less than three times – the first time with a Conservative rabbi in the US, followed by an Orthodox conversion in the US, and finally by a rabbinical court in Bnei Brak.

Another oleh made his living as a yoga laughter leader, giving presentations to groups and teaching them how to laugh actively via laughing games and exercises – something we could certainly use in these difficult times.

In my career with the Post, I have interviewed people from all walks of life – rabbis, writers, artists, and antiquities dealers – all of whom have shared their fascinating stories.

What advice do you have for aspiring journalists?

Write clearly and concisely, treat your interviewees courteously, always listen, and never use too many words to express an idea if you can express the same thought in fewer words. People don’t have the time or interest to wade through turgid text.

Be curious, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. ■