A journey of love and music from Korea to Israel

Amid the fusion of cultures, languages, and traditions, the story of Sheva Cho, a South Korean musician, emerges as a testament to the power of love, music, and unwavering connection to Israel. Her path from South Korea to Israel is marked by devotion, resilience, and an embrace of a new homeland.

Cho Cho, known formally as Sung Eun Cho, grew up in a Christian Korean home with an extraordinary connection to Israel, nurtured by her mother’s deep admiration for the land and its people. “My mother began teaching me about Israel from a young age,” Cho recalled, describing a home where stories of Israel were common, and blessings for the country were part of everyday life.

This early connection blossomed into a lifelong bond, solidified by visits to Israel that brought the places she had read about to life.

“Seeing the names and sites from the texts, walking in places like Gethsemane – it all deepened my connection and understanding,” Cho reflected.

In 2012, Cho and her family decided to move to Israel. This move was not just a leap of faith but an embrace of a long-held dream. Piano (Illustrative) (credit: Johannes Plenio/Unsplash)

“I was deeply rooted in my life in Korea, where I was involved in music, teaching piano, and composing. Yet, the pull to Israel was undeniable,” she shared.

The transition wasn’t without its challenges. Language barriers, cultural shifts, and adapting to a new society made the move difficult. “I didn’t speak Hebrew or English well, so I had to learn Hebrew from scratch,” Cho explained. She enrolled at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and embraced the country’s language and culture, finding the Israelis she met welcoming and supportive of her learning journey.

Music has always been central to Cho’s life. From an early age, she nurtured a love for singing and playing the piano. “I began learning piano at four and pursued it as a major in college,” she says. Her career in Korea ranged from singing, composing, and acting in musicals such as Miss Saigon and Grease. Yet, it was in Israel that her passion for music found a deeper purpose.

Similarities between Hebrew and Korean music

What fascinated Cho was the similarity she found between Hebrew and Korean music. “Both have minor tones and share an emotional depth that is so meaningful,” she noted. This realization inspired her to create music that bridges these two worlds.

Her latest album, He is the Light, reflects this blend, drawing on Hebrew songs that praise, inspire, and comfort. One standout track, "Hinei Lo Yanum," based on Psalm 121, became particularly resonant during the last year of war, serving as a reminder of resilience and divine protection.

“This song has brought comfort to many during hard times,” Cho said.

Cho’s music has reached beyond Israel, capturing the interest of audiences back in Korea as well.

“When I visit Korea, I share Hebrew songs, translating and explaining them so people can connect to their meaning,” she said. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many drawn to the melodies and heartfelt messages.

Despite the hardships of adapting to a new culture and navigating life on a student visa while studying at Bar-Ilan University, Cho finds joy living in Israel. “Israel has become my second home,” she said with a smile. Her connections with both Israeli and Korean friends have made her life in Israel fulfilling and rich with shared experiences.

The recent wartime situation has only reinforced her commitment. “In times of trouble, just being present offers comfort and strength,” she reflected. Her story is a reminder of solidarity and standing together through challenges.

For Cho, music is more than an art form; it is a means to inspire, heal, and unite. “Music can move us all, no matter our backgrounds,” she said.