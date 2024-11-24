Israeli composer Alex Wasserman debuts new work ‘The Weight of the Land’

The Tel Aviv Ensemble Soloists is opening its 24th season next week with a vocal celebration that combines well-known songs for voice and orchestra by Schubert with Israeli songs by Sasha Argov, Mordechai Zaira, Naomi Shemer and Idan Reichel.

The heart of the show will be ‘The Weight of the Land’ – a new work by Israeli composer Alex Wasserman, with lyrics by writer and poet Zvika Nir.

Details of the performance

The ensemble will host multidisciplinary soprano Keren Hadar and the Moran Ensemble featuring Menachem Weisberg’s a cappella choir. BARAK TAL, the founder of the Tel Aviv Soloists Ensemble. (credit: Roderik Kucavic)

Arrangements are by composers Weisberg and Noam Sharif.

The shows take place on November 28 at Tel Aviv’s Zucker Hall and November 30 at the Haifa Rappaport Auditorium.