The ANU – Museum of the Jewish People announces new CEO

The ANU – Museum of the Jewish People board announced last week the appointment of Oded Revivi as the new CEO of the museum, succeeding Dan Tadmor, who is leaving after 12 years serving as the museum’s CEO.

Revivi was the mayor of Efrat for the last 15 years and will bring extensive management experience and his skills as mayor, alongside the partnerships he forged, will help advance a vision for the museum as an influential cultural and educational center in Israel and the Jewish diaspora, the museum said.

“We are excited and delighted to welcome Oded Revivi as the museum’s new CEO. Revivi is a visionary and an action-oriented leader who cares deeply about the Jewish people, wherever they are,” said Irina Nevzlin, the chair of ANU.

The new job as a "national mission"

Revivi said that he called his new post a "national mission."

“As someone who worked to build bridges and connect diverse communities in Efrat and its surroundings, I will strive to create a bridge that links Israel with the Jewish diaspora – a bridge that has proven time and again to be crucial to the resilience of our nation.”