New music video tells story of trauma and hope

A new music video called Teivat HaPachad (The Box of Fear) offers a moving and artistic exploration of children’s experiences during wartime. Directed by Meital Ner and featuring actor Moni Moshonov alongside the Efroni Choir, the video delivers a profound message about fear, resilience, and the lasting impact of conflict across generations.

The video is inspired by a poem of the same name by Shlomit Cohen-Assif, one of Israel’s most prominent Hebrew children’s poets. Set to music by composer Nadav Vikinski, the project transforms Cohen-Assif’s poignant words into a stirring visual and musical experience.

Vikinski discovered Cohen-Assif’s poem on Facebook in the days following October 7. The poem uniquely captured the duality of fear and hope, resonating with his own emotional upheaval during that week. Standing in line at stores with worried fathers trying to secure bomb shelters, he was reminded of the poem’s poignant imagery – “locked the fear in a secret box.” SCENES FROM the ‘ Box of Fear’ video featuring Moni Moshonov. (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE)

Inspired by October 7

Inspired by the events of October 7, the project draws heavily on the story of a child from a Gaza border community whose parents were murdered during the attack. Protecting his younger sister, the child hid in a closet while speaking with Magen David Adom over the phone.

Ner explained that this harrowing story is already part of Israel’s collective memory. Yet, she chose a subtle approach, aiming to address the subconscious of the Israeli audience. “This story was so intense that you can’t show it as it is,” she said. “You need to talk to the subconscious.”

The video follows an eight-year-old boy navigating a desolate landscape, playing games that mirror the adult reality of war. Ner crafted the child’s character to be blissfully unaware of the gravity of his surroundings, highlighting the stark contrast between his innocent imagination and the harsh reality. This dynamic echoes the themes of Roberto Benigni’s Life is Beautiful, where a child’s perspective softens the horrors of conflict.

“What gives you goosebumps is the gap between the child’s inner world and the real world,” Ner explains. “He thinks it’s only a game, but it’s his actual reality.” Through this lens, “The Box of Fear” explores both suppressed and overt emotions, represented respectively by the child and the choir.

The video’s symbolism is deeply rooted in the history and culture of the region. The red anemone flower, a symbol of the area, features prominently, reflecting Ner’s commitment to letting the community shape its representation. “I didn’t want to impose anything on them,” she says. “This is a symbol they choose.” Other key visuals include the water tower in Kibbutz Beeri and iconic landmarks, further grounding the story in its setting.

Despite interruptions during production – including an Irani attack that forced the cast and crew to halt filming – the team persevered. Many cast members volunteered their time, underscoring the collective effort behind the project. The child actor himself experienced a dramatic moment when the attack occurred while he was in the car on the way home, leaving him with no opportunity to seek shelter. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Moni Moshonov’s narration bridges the generational gap. “This is a generational story,” Ner emphasizes. “If we look locally, Moshonov represents our parents, who suffered through the Yom Kippur War. It could easily be his story, too.” For Moshonov, the project resonated deeply. “These are the moments when it’s important to talk, to listen, and to create connection through art – especially on such a painful topic,” he said.

He views the song as a bridge to children, offering them a way to begin processing their trauma.

“If even one child feels some relief because of it, it will bring me immense happiness,” Moshonov said.

The choir’s direct emotion contrasts with the child’s suppressed fear, encapsulating the song’s message of addressing hidden pain.

“The video speaks to everyone,” Ner notes. “It’s about children in a war, not just those affected by October 7.” This universality, paired with the deeply personal nature of the story, makes “The Box of Fear” both timely and timeless.