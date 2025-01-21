Israir airline launches flights to Vilnius, Debrecen, and Basel starting at $245

The Israir airline will be starting three new direct flights from Tel Aviv to European cities starting in late April, which are Vilnius, Debrecen, and Basel, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Israir's flights will join those of the low-cost carrier Wizz Air, with Ryanair expected to join soon as well.

The cheapest plane ticket is to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, at $245 per person, and flights will be twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays starting April 24.

The country ranked second in the world and first in Europe on Lonely Planet’s list of recommended destinations for 2025, thanks to its impressive tourist sites. Additionally, Lithuania ranked first in the 2024 World Happiness Report for Youth, with its capital attracting many young people thanks to a combination of a rich cultural scene and career opportunities. The city was also crowned as Europe’s Green Capital for 2025, as more than 60% of its area is covered by parks and forests.

Flights to Hungary and Switzerland

Flights through the airline to Debrecen, Hungary, will begin the same day as the flight to Vilnius, with flights also twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Ticket prices on this flight are higher than the one to Lithuania, with it starting at $396 per person. Israir plane (credit: PR)

Flights to the Swiss city of Basel, however, will only begin almost two months later on June 10, where flights will be once a week on Tuesdays with tickets at $424 per person. A package including a flight and seven nights in a hotel starts at $1,035 per person, Walla reported.

Israir's further expansion

"As part of our effort to meet the needs of our customers, we have chosen three destinations that offer diverse experiences, in addition to the company’s existing 30 destinations,” explains Hila Hermolin Ronen, Israir’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

“Basel serves as a base for trips to the Black Forest and is on the border with Germany and France. Vilnius combines history with a vibrant urban atmosphere, including options for kosher travelers. Debrecen offers rich culture and thermal baths.” Hermolin also said that the Hungarian city is known for its restored synagogue that commemorates the once-thriving Jewish community.