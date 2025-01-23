Netflix musical 'Emilia Perez' leads Oscar nominations

Netflix's Spanish-language musical "Emilia Perez" topped the list of movies nominated on Thursday for Academy Awards, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked."

"Emilia Perez," the story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman and starts a new life, earned 13 nominations. "The Brutalist," about a Holocaust survivor chasing the American dream, and "The Wizard of Oz" prequel "Wicked" picked up 10 nods each.

All three films will compete for the coveted best picture trophy at the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood on March 2.

"A Complete Unknown," starring Timothee Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan, dark romantic comedy "Anora" and papal selection drama "Conclave" also landed in the best picture race.

The other nominated films were the science-fiction blockbuster "Dune: Part 2," Brazilian political docudrama "I'm Still Here," racial drama "Nickel Boys" and horror movie "The Substance."

Nominations for the film industry's highest honors were postponed twice as Los Angeles grappled with wildfires that devastated parts of the city this month. Several red-carpet celebrations have been postponed or canceled.

The Oscars ceremony will proceed as a celebration of film and the resilience of Los Angeles, organizers said.

"We will honor the talented filmmakers nominated today, pay tribute to our brave first responders and celebrate the enduring spirit of Los Angeles and the film industry," Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said just before the nominations were announced.

ABC broadcasting

Walt Disney's ABC will broadcast the event and comedian Conan O'Brien will host.

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes will be chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the film academy.