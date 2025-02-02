Costa Rica surf retreat: Healing through nature, wildlife, surfing

We cut short our California trip and boarded a plane to Costa Rica, embarking on a unique mission to explore the foundations of healing surf retreats. Known as one of the world’s most biodiverse and nature-protected countries, Costa Rica was the perfect destination to immerse ourselves in an environment ripe for physical and emotional restoration.

On this journey, we visited three distinct resorts – each offering a unique blend of natural beauty, accessibility, and transformative potential. Our mission? To craft programs for Israeli communities grappling with trauma and disability, providing them with the tools to heal through nature, wildlife, and surfing.

Costa Rica, a nation that occupies just 0.03% of the earth’s surface, remarkably harbors 5% of the world’s biodiversity. Renowned for its sustainability achievements, over 98% of its electricity is generated from renewable sources. In 1948, Costa Rica became the second country in the world to abolish its army, channeling military funds into education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

This decision led to the development of a robust public education system, resulting in one of Latin America’s highest literacy rates. Universal healthcare further improved life expectancy and well-being, while the country’s commitment to sustainability positioned it as a global leader in environmental protection and green energy initiatives, safeguarding its rich biodiversity and fostering a thriving green economy.

This ecological ethos is reflected in Costa Rica's tourism industry, its second-largest economic sector. Visitors are drawn to its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and vibrant wildlife flourishing in protected reserves. Despite being the most expensive country in Latin America – where even a simple cup of coffee can cost $10 – its unspoiled paths and authentic experiences make it an ideal destination for healing and reflection.

Our journey to Costa Rica was made possible by Caro Aguilar, founder of the Travel Breath Of Life agency. A surfer and social innovator, Caro invited us to explore her vision of healing retreats designed for individuals and groups with disabilities.

Her dedication to surfing as a therapeutic practice, coupled with insights from her recent six-week visit to Israel, forged a natural partnership. Together, we envisioned programs blending Israel’s resilience with Costa Rica’s abundant natural resources.

Caro Aguilar: Surfing for healing and empowerment

Caro Aguilar is a living testament to the therapeutic power of nature. With over 12 years of experience, she has pioneered programs enabling individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities to surf – even teaching a blind surfer to navigate waves using auditory cues.

Her work extends beyond Costa Rica to conflict zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, empowering communities through surfing. Her dream life is focused on building her family’s ranch for horse therapy and surf therapy, and she has played a pivotal role in helping establish Costa Rica’s first adaptive surfing team. Notably, she also helped the first Iranian women surfers to be officially accredited by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During our stay, Aguilar's patient instruction and passion for surfing transformed our family's experience. Her innovative teaching methods allowed each of us to connect with the ocean on our terms, creating moments of empowerment and joy. For me, standing on a surfboard for the first time at 42 was a lifelong dream fulfilled, proving it's never too late to challenge oneself.

Her vision of healing retreats aligns seamlessly with our mission to create nature-embedded programs for Israelis impacted by trauma. Her unwavering commitment to using surfing as a tool for empowerment and healing is both inspiring and humbling.

Our journey through three transformative resorts

Hermosa Villa: An intimate healing retreat for families

Our journey began at Hermosa Villa, a two-hour drive from San José. Nestled in Costa Rica’s lush jungles, the villa offered comfortable living spaces, a private pool, and breathtaking 180-degree views of the ocean and verdant landscapes. The surrounding trees teemed with vibrant macaws, toucans, monkeys, and iguanas, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and wildlife wonder.

Aguilar guided us on short hikes through nearby rainforests, where we spotted a dazzling array of animals and explored serene river streams in the heart of banana plantations. Her philosophy of using surfing as a means of healing resonated deeply as she shared stories of working with trauma survivors and individuals with disabilities.

Hermosa Villa provided the perfect family getaway, offering a serene escape while being conveniently close to national parks and local attractions. The intimacy of this retreat made it an ideal setting for reflection and connection with nature.

The Scarlet Villas: A group healing haven

Next, we traveled to The Scarlet Villas, perched amid the lush mountains of Ojochal on Costa Rica’s southern Pacific coast. This resort, nestled deeper into the rainforest, provided a communal experience perfect for group retreats. The journey to The Scarlet Villas was itself transformative, with scenic drives and the vibrant sounds of nature welcoming us.

Mornings at The Scarlet Villas became deeply personal. Adi, my wife, embraced yoga on the jungle-immersed deck, accessible by a charming bridge over the river stream. For me, this serene space became a place of reflection and prayer. On the first morning, I witnessed a badger hunting a giant toad – an unforgettable reminder of the vibrant ecosystem and connection to nature that The Scarlet Villas offers.

The Scarlet Villas fostered community-building with shared meals and conversations with travelers from around the world. The resort’s harmonious blend of nature and community made it an exceptional choice for resilience-building programs, creating a balance between introspection and shared experiences.

Club Del Mar: Accessibility meets luxury

Our final stop was Club Del Mar, located on the southern tip of Jacó Beach. This resort’s dedication to accessibility sets it apart. Designed with wheelchair-accessible pathways and adaptive surfing programs, Club Del Mar embodies inclusivity without sacrificing luxury.

Scarlet macaws feasted just beyond our balcony, their vivid plumage a striking contrast to the verdant jungle. Toucans and hawks perched high in the treetops, while falcons glided gracefully above the ocean’s expanse. A tiger heron mother meticulously tended to her chick in a nearby nest.

Among these enchanting scenes, Concho, a playful coati raccoon, visited us every morning, his cheerful antics a delightful start to the day. Aguilar’s influence is evident in the resort’s adaptive surfing initiatives, which empower individuals with disabilities to experience the ocean’s therapeutic embrace.

Club Del Mar’s commitment to accessibility underscores its potential for programs catering to Israel’s physically disabled communities.

Surfing: A family first

For our family, surfing became a shared journey of discovery and empowerment. Each of us found our rhythm in the waves, guided by Aguilar’s expertise. For Adi and our sons, the thrill of catching their first waves at Scarlet Villas’ nearby beaches created cherished memories.

For me, standing on a surfboard fulfilled a lifelong dream, proving the transformative power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone. Surfing, as we learned, transcends physical skill. It’s about finding balance, embracing the present moment, and connecting with nature. Aguilar’s ability to adapt her teaching to each individual’s needs showcased the universal accessibility of this sport and its potential as a tool for healing.

A call to action

Costa Rica has offered us invaluable partnerships and experiences that serve as the foundation for healing retreats tailored to Israel’s diverse needs. Hermosa Villa’s intimacy, Scarlet Villas’ communal spirit, and Club Del Mar’s inclusivity form a powerful triad for transformative programs.

As we conclude our four-month journey on our family’s emissary mission, Bedein – Agents of Hope, across North and Central America, we reflect with deep gratitude on the lessons learned and the meaningful connections made. We now extend an open invitation to communities, organizations, and individuals to join us in this transformative endeavor.

Together, we can harness the restorative power of nature, surfing, and sustainable tourism to create a brighter, more resilient future for those who need it most. 