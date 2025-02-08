Ozzy Osbourne reunites original Black Sabbath line-up for farewell show

The original members of heavy metal pioneers will reunite in July for frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell performance.

The 76-year-old Prince of Darkness, who has faced increasing health issues in recent years, announced that the seminal lineup, including Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, will join him as headliners for Back to the Beginning, a heavy metal fest set for July 5 in Villa Park of the band’s native Birmingham, England.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said Wednesday. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Among the next-generation rockers who will be appearing at the one-day festival to honor Osbourne are Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, and Disturbed frontman David Draiman. DISTURBED’S DAVID DRAIMAN: The darkness keeps creeping in once in a while. (credit: ALON LEVIN)

Draiman's is 'awestruck' by upcoming performance

“I’m humbled, honored, and awestruck,” Draiman told the Post on Wednesday. “We Sold Our Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll was the first Sabbath album I had. It was the beginning of my introduction to metal, and it was a hell of an introduction!”

Proceeds from the festival will benefit charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Alexandra Del Rosario/Los Angeles Times/TNS contributed to this report.