‘An Evening with John Cleese': Monty Python comic to perform in Israel

He’s not dead... yet.

Renowned British comic legend and actor John Cleese of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers fame will be arriving in Israel in June for three performances labeled ‘An Evening with John Cleese.’

During the show, the 85-year-old Cleese will discuss his life and career, breakthrough moments and highlights, share stories and likely offer his unique perspective on world affairs – and even on the situation in Israel.

The shows will take place June 26 at the Jerusalem Theater, June 28 at the Smolarz Auditorium in Tel Aviv and the next night at Beit Hahayal in Tel Aviv.

He, along with his fellow Python jesters, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Graham Chapman, revolutionized comedy in the 1970s with their groundbreaking TV show, Monty Python’s Flying Circus and subsequent landmark films including Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Meaning of Life. THE REVOLUTION Orchestra performs ‘The Gospel According to Monty Python.’ (credit: MOSHE CHITAYAT)

He later starred in the hit British series that was much beloved in Israel, Fawlty Towers. His leading role in the 1988 film A Fish Called Wanda earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Artists in Israel

“It is a great honor to bring international artists to Israel – especially in these times,” said the shows’ Israeli promoter Alon Yorik, who has also brought Emma Shapplin and Richard Clayderman to Israel. “We see their arrival as a true mission – especially now.”

Last year, Cleese joked in an interview that costly divorce has resulted in him having to go back to work in his eighties.

Tickets are available at eventim.co.il/artist/john-cleese/