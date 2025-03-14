Purim Spiel: Dog Birthright, the newest frontier Israeli tourism, caters to the furriest Jews

Birthright Israel launched a new trek to the Jewish homeland for dogs, which will launch this spring, sources told The Jerusalem Roast. The program was created after hundreds of dogs made their voices heard in the form of loud, squeaky barks after their beloved human returned from a memorable trip to the holy land.

The program was created in partnership with Tel Aviv-based Baruch’s Bones. Petco has not yet responded to the partnership proposal. Now, instead of listening to their owners yapping on about their life-changing trip to their ancestral homeland, they can finally experience it for themselves.

Libby Alima, a miniature long-haired miniature dachshund from Los Angeles, is looking forward to seeing where her mom, Rotem, grew up. “I am so excited to see the moshav that my mother is from! I heard there are lots of fields that I can run around in, but I am actually most looking forward to the socializing,” Libby the doxie said.

“I have heard that birthright is what the humans do to explore their homeland, for many for the first time. But I also heard that it’s perfect for mating. I am fixed, but I am still hoping to find my soulmate,” she proclaimed. Amelia the dog enjoying the sunshine at a Tel Aviv cafe. (credit: JOANIE MARGULIES)

Lifting their legs upon the nation

The itinerary includes a glimpse of everyday Israeli life, with a canine twist.

Birthright Pooch will explore Haifa’s Bah’ai Gardens, the Tel Aviv promenade, and will help build a dog park next to the Western Wall for more religiously observant dogs to pray and play in the presence of a holy site.

Minister Israel Cats was purring in opposition to the program. "The notion of Dog Birthright is absolutely catastrophic. As someone who knows a thing or two about natural enemies, I must put my paw down. What's next - poodles parading down Ben Yehuda Street because their great-grandpuppy once chased a cat in Jerusalem? This whole situation has me practically hissing with frustration.”

Doggies from far and wide want to explore their Jewish side. Birthright pooch embraces it.