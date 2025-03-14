Purim Spiel: Israel solves economic crisis by just printing more money

A new bill proposal to address Israel’s debt has finally passed unanimously in the Knesset, the Finance Ministry announced in a statement earlier today.

The solution? Israel will now become the first country to just print more money.

"As Finance Minister, I can confirm that mathematically, having more money means having more money," Bezalel Smotrich stated in a press conference. "We've run the numbers extensively on my son's calculator, and inflation isn’t an issue when you make the choice to not inflate things. The math checks out."

With the cost of Israel’s 70 front war on the rise, the “Just Print More Money Bill” passed in a series of the government’s fastest meetings yet, with no one asking a single question.

"The solution was in front of us this whole time, I can’t believe we didn't think of this before" declared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X/Twitter. "Our economists kept talking about 'monetary policy' and 'fiscal responsibility' when all we needed was more printers. HP or Brother, doesn't matter - they all print shekels just the same." Mo' money, less problems! (credit: Canva)

Israel’s allies across the globe have lauded the decision, with many expressing their desire to implement such ingenious, fail-proof tactics in their own countries.

"This is tremendous, absolutely tremendous. Maybe the greatest monetary innovation in history," said US President Donald Trump. "Israel knows money, they're very good with money. I always said that. Now they're proving me right - print it and it arrives, just like my Truth Social posts."

“I called for a meeting with First Bro Elon Musk to discuss this possibility for America as well, but we really like firing people,” Trump added.