Brandon Farbstein: A voice for inclusion, resilience, and Jewish identity

At just 25 years old, Brandon Farbstein has already left a remarkable imprint on the world. Born with a rare form of dwarfism, much of his life was shaped by the way he was treated. He knew he was different and quickly learned that he had to be his own strongest advocate.

From facing relentless cyberbullying as a teenager to advocating for anti-bullying legislation in Virginia, Farbstein’s journey has been defined by resilience, advocacy, and a steadfast commitment to inclusivity. Now his work has reached the global stage as he joins President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative, an ambitious effort to address key challenges within the Jewish world.

In an interview with the Magazine, Farbstein spoke about his role in the initiative, his experiences as a motivational speaker, and his dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion – especially for the disability community.

Farbstein’s appointment to Herzog’s initiative places him among a diverse group of 150 Jewish leaders from across the globe, which includes influencers, business executives, philanthropists, and media personalities. The goal? To tackle pressing issues facing the Jewish people, such as polarization, antisemitism, interfaith relations, Israel-Diaspora ties, and Jewish identity.

“We’re basically trying to come together to solve the most pressing challenges facing global Jewry, which is quite a big feat to try to figure out. But what I’m most excited about is the fact that we’re getting to use our collective individual experiences to say ‘This is what I know to be true, and we may not have all the answers,’” Farbstein said.

“We’re not going to have all the answers, but if we could do something to move the needle just a little bit forward and to ensure that there’s a little bit more light at the end of the tunnel, I think that’s a success.”

His focus within the initiative is on Jewish and non-Jewish relations, a subject that deeply resonates with him. Growing up in Richmond, Virginia, a city with a relatively small Jewish community, he often felt a lack of belonging. His Jewish identity was part of his life, but it did not play the same crucial role it plays today.

However, moving to Los Angeles exposed him to a Jewish community that was “overwhelmingly supportive,” providing him with a sense of identity and connection.

FARBSTEIN BELIEVES in the power of conversation to bridge divides. He is actively involved in the Builders Movement, an initiative founded by Mexican-American businessman, philanthropist, and author Daniel Lubetzky, which unites leaders across various sectors to promote compassion and understanding.

“I don’t believe we need to agree on everything,” Farbstein explained. “But we do need to be willing to listen, empathize, and engage with perspectives different from our own.

“I was born with a rare form of dwarfism – so rare, in fact, that there are only about 85 cases of my condition ever having been reported. Not just people who are alive right now, but ever recorded in medical history,” he said.

“So it comes with a life of uncertainty, not knowing what the next stage, the next five years, 10 years, will look like. I spent the majority of my life really hating being different and wanting to disappear,” he told the Magazine.

“It wasn’t until I reached a point of honestly wanting to do just that and needing to realize that I couldn’t handle life alone, that I started therapy and recognized that I can’t choose what happens to me. I can’t change if people are going to stare at me or if they’re going to point or anything like that because of the way I look, but I could always choose how I respond and the voice inside my head,” he said.

As a young teen, that really started to change the way he went about life. “I handled adversity, and then I was presented with a very unique opportunity to share my story for the first time, which ended up being a TEDx talk,” he said.

That launched Farbstein into action for himself, after years of his school’s administration failing to protect him from bullying for his condition, as well as a slew of antisemitic comments. He eventually pulled out of his school for safety reasons, completing his studies in a program that enabled him to obtain his degree but failed to challenge him.

“The police did nothing, and I realized I had to get myself out of that environment. And with all the extra time I had because I went from being in advanced honors level classes in school to learning online, they only offered the lowest bare-bones requirement in order for me to graduate,” he recounted.

From TEDx stage to motivational powerhouse

Farbstein’s path to advocacy began at age 15, when he delivered a TEDx talk that catapulted him into the world of public speaking. By the time he graduated high school, he had turned his passion for storytelling and empowerment into a full-fledged career.

His experiences with cyberbullying in high school were pivotal. The relentless attacks he endured pushed him to become a voice for those who feel unheard, leading to legislation in Virginia requiring social-emotional learning and empathy education in schools.

Farbstein’s influence extends beyond speaking engagements. He has authored two books. 10 Feet Tall: Step Into Your Truth and Change Your Freaking World is a memoir about mindset, self-worth, and overcoming obstacles. A Kids Book About Self-Love, written during the corona pandemic, aims at helping young readers embrace their uniqueness.

“My goal is to help people see their own power,” he said. “I want to show that no matter your background or circumstances, you can shape your own narrative.”

Farbstein’s Jewish identity has played an increasingly significant role in his advocacy. He recalled a Birthright trip to Israel as a turning point, where he experienced a profound connection with Jewish history, resilience, and culture.

“That experience wasn’t just about visiting Israel,” he reflected. “It was about understanding what it means to be part of a people with a shared story of survival and strength.”

Despite his own struggles with cyberbullying, Farbstein noted that he has encountered more antisemitic attacks than discrimination related to his disability. The rise in global antisemitism has only deepened his commitment to combating hatred through education and dialogue. BRANDON FARBSTEIN: ‘I can’t change if people are going to stare at me, but I can always choose how I respond.’ (credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)

Advocacy for disability inclusion

As a little person living in a world not designed for people like him, Farbstein is a passionate advocate for accessibility and representation. He serves on advisory boards for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, working to ensure that the disability community – one of the world’s largest minority groups – is not overlooked.

He acknowledges the growing politicization of DEI efforts in the United States but remains steadfast in his belief that progress must continue.

“True inclusion means making sure that everyone – not just those who fit societal norms – feels seen, heard, and valued,” he asserted. From ensuring that public spaces are accessible, to changing the way we talk about disability, Farbstein emphasized that even small changes can have a monumental impact.

When asked what individuals and organizations can do to foster a more inclusive world, Farbstein offered the following advice:

Expand the table: Make space for voices that are often excluded. Ask, don’t assume: Whether it’s about disability terminology or religious identity, respect personal preferences. Engage in difficult conversations: Progress is made through understanding, not avoidance.

“The people we surround ourselves with and the content we consume shape our worldviews,” he noted. “We all have a responsibility to amplify empathy and inclusion in our own circles.”

As Farbstein envisions the next chapter of his career, his ambitions remain bold.

“My mission is to show people what’s possible,” he said. “I want to bring visibility to those who have felt marginalized or ‘othered’ – to make them feel empowered and unstoppable.”

With his unwavering determination, eloquence, and passion, Farbstein is proving that advocacy is not about speaking for others – it’s about creating a world where everyone’s voice is heard. <