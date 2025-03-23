Albania the best-kept vacation secret for Israelis?

All the buzz from the recent announcements that El Al’s low-fare subsidiary, Sundor, will start offering direct flights to Albania this month may have many Israelis wondering: Why Albania?

Not everyone knows about Albania, a former totalitarian communist state that only opened its doors to the world in the early 1990s. For those unfamiliar with this sun-drenched Mediterranean gem, here are seven reasons why Israelis should explore Albania and its 476 km. of Adriatic and Ionian coastline this year.

1. A safe and welcoming country

With the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, Israelis have been advised against traveling to many countries and not displaying their Jewish identity openly. The government has cited the heightened risks to Jews traveling to Arab, Muslim, and even some Western destinations.

While Albania is a Muslim-majority country, Albanian Muslims are quite liberal in their practice and outlook, especially when it comes to foreigners. Albania boasts exceptionally warm relations with Israel, with Prime Minister Edi Rama recently lighting the eighth Hanukkah candle in Mother Theresa Square with Albania’s chief rabbi and the Israeli ambassador on the first day of 2025. JEWISH MUSICIANS perform in the streets of Tirana, Albania, in preparation for Passover. (credit: ARBEN CELI/REUTERS)

And last year, the prime minister wore a yellow hostages pin in solidarity with those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 during his address at the United Nations.

Albanians have a soft spot for Jews, whom they hid during the Holocaust from the Nazi occupation. Albania therefore earned the distinction as the only country in Europe to boast more Jews after the outburst of World War II than before it.

This warm and welcoming Albanian attitude is alive and well today, with the country and Israel continuing to deepen cultural, diplomatic, and commercial ties.

2. Low-cost destination, high-quality experiences

Some 35 years ago, Albania emerged from the shadow of a totalitarian dictatorship that had sealed it off from the rest of the world for close to five decades, making this small country in the heart of the Balkans a relatively undiscovered and unknown destination.

It’s now experiencing a modern renaissance, with incredible new tourism offerings, high-quality restaurants, and premium accommodations sprouting all over the country as the economy continues to liberalize and grow.

A cultural show in the center of Tirana, the capital, costs just €38. Tourists can dress in Albanian traditional clothes and experience a traditional music and dance show that immerses them in the local culture. Similar shows in Barcelona are far more expensive; in Paris, it can cost up to €250 for visitors to learn about the local culture. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A night out in the capital is also similarly affordable, with cocktails costing no more than €7 in the city’s trendiest neighborhood, Blloku. Seafood and Italian food eateries charge no more than €15 or €20 for five-star dinners at top restaurants.

Local businesses have also invested heavily in real estate, building luxury hotels and seaside resorts that go for up to €150 a night for all-inclusive stays by the country’s gorgeous coast. Those looking for affordable stays will also find plenty of comfortable options in Tirana and along the coast.

3. Beaches, Beaches, Beaches

Did we mention that Albania has breathtaking beaches? A mere 45-minute drive from Tirana International Airport lie Lalzi, Golem, and other beach towns with long stretches of uninterrupted shore lines along the Adriatic Sea, where sunbeds cost no more than €10 a day.

This strip of central Albania offers everything. For those looking for exclusive, gated community stays with private beach access, head to Lalzi, home to Albania’s elite sandy beaches. Qerret Beach in Golem or Spille beach, favored by locals, provide affordable restaurants and accommodations right along the water.

Those looking for a more Greek vibe can head further south toward Saranda, the region dubbed the “Albanian Riviera,” with the country’s most gorgeous Ionian Sea beaches. Himara is a popular destination for families, whereas Dhermi offers a more premium experience with plenty of nightclubs along the water to keep you busy in the evenings.

4. Jaw-dropping Alps

Have you ever wanted to experience the Alps without breaking the bank? Visitors to Albania can enjoy gorgeous alpine mountain resorts and views for a quarter of the price of a trip to the French, Italian, or Swiss Alps, as 93% of Albania is mountainous, making the country home to plenty of sky-scraping peaks.

The Valley of Theth has benefited from extensive investment, integrating this formerly remote region of northern Albania with the rest of the country. Guest houses here charge €40 a night for a stay that includes breakfast and dinner in the heart of the village of Theth. Here, visitors can enjoy hikes to a gorgeous waterfall, the infamous Theth-Valbona trail, and the Peaks of the Balkans trail that leads visitors into neighboring Montenegro.

The nearby Blue Eye is a gorgeous watering hole attracting visitors from all over the world with its electric hues of blue. The nearby Lock-In Tower of Theth provides visitors a look back into the past when tribal Albanians lived in tower houses meant to protect them from marauding Ottoman battalions and vengeful locals looking to even the score.

5. Undiscovered history and culture

Due to its prolonged isolation from the West, Albania’s culture has been shrouded in mystery to most outsiders. Like many Balkan countries, Albania’s tumultuous past has seen eras of Roman, Byzantine, Bulgarian, Serbian, Ottoman, and Italian influence, each leaving a unique imprint on its culture, architecture, and traditions.

The capital’s newest ethno-cultural center, Albanian Night, teaches visitors about the country’s pagan and Illyrian roots, seeking to present a more authentic version of local culture to the outside world.

Those interested in Albania’s communist history and architecture have their work cut out for them in Tirana, where multiple museums and exhibits, like Bunk’Art 2, take visitors underground into former nuclear bunkers built by the regime that have been turned into museums.

In Gjirokaster, Albania’s Stone City, the magnificent castle overlooking the verdant Drino River Valley houses the country’s best museum. The Gjirokaster Museum walks visitors through the country’s Bronze Age findings, covers the time of the Roman Empire, and finishes up in World War II and the fall of the regime in the second half of the 20th century. A small section of the museum is dedicated to the city’s pre-World War II Jewish history.

And don’t miss Butrint, the country’s best-preserved archaeological park full of ruins from the Byzantine, Roman, and Venetian periods. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, located close to the Greek border, boasts amphitheaters, baths, and fortresses from a bygone era.

6. Delicious & Diverse Cuisine

Albania’s strategic location in the heart of the Western Balkans means this country has experienced the push and pull of multiple cultures throughout the centuries.

When the Italians occupied the country in the 20th century, they brought with them their architecture, administrative systems, and, of course, cuisine, leaving their mark on the country’s culinary scene.

Excellent Italian-style food is available everywhere, with many diaspora Albanians having returned from Italy with experience in the restaurant scene there to open businesses at home.

The lack of large agricultural corporations in the country also means that most restaurants source local fresh ingredients. Meat comes from local homesteads, and seafood is brought in fresh from the sea on a daily basis.

The heavy Ottoman influence can also be seen on the Albanian table, with eggplant-based dishes, byrek, dolma (stuffed grape leaves) and kebab dominating many traditional menus. And let’s not forget the heavy Greek presence in Albania’s traditional cuisine, with fresh Greek salad, feta cheese, olive oil, and souvlaki making their way into every food stall and restaurant in the south of the country, demonstrating Albania and Greece’s shared Mediterranean heritage.

7. Highly hospitable and friendly locals

Albanians are an exceptionally hospitable and welcoming people. The Kanun, the country’s most ancient legal codex which informs its cultural and social ethos, dictates that “shtepia eshte e mikut dhe e zotit” – the house belongs to God and to guests, meaning that every Albanian must accept visitors into their home with the highest degree of grace – or else face divine retribution.

This is why so many Albanians risked their lives during the Holocaust, hiding Jews in their basements and providing them with forged passports bearing Muslim names. For an Albanian, the greatest disgrace is turning away a sojourner in need. Their besa, promise to keep one’s word, is the highest ideal to which Albanians must aspire, meaning they are honor-bound to take care of foreigners and guests.

Decades after the end of the Nazi occupation, Albanians continue to welcome outsiders into their homes, embodying the ancient principle of besa. Foreigners visiting far-flung Albanian towns are likely to be invited into a villager’s house for a shot of raki (local Albanian spirit) and freshly picked walnuts.

In Tirana, visitors can expect the same warm hospitality, as locals are eager to show off their hospitality chops as they welcome foreigners in restaurants, bars, and hotels.

An affordable, safe, and breathtakingly beautiful destination, Albania offers something for everyone. For Israeli travelers, it’s a place that feels both excitingly new and comfortingly familiar, with warm hospitality, rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and Mediterranean charm coming together in the heart of the Balkans.

The writer is an Israeli-American businessman and writer living in Tirana, Albania. He is the co-founder of Albanian Night, the country’s first-ever ethnocultural center, which teaches visitors about the country’s intangible cultural heritage via immersive experiences and shows.