Consumer corner: Presents for Passover

Hello, hello, Jerusalem Report readers!

You may not know me, but I certainly am happy to be here. Formerly, I wrote a beauty column for The Jerusalem Post Magazine, and I am so glad to be here to provide you with the latest consumer products on the market – only the very best, I promise!

To launch this column, I have procured a list of lovely gifts for this Jewish holiday season. Whether it’s at the Seder table or over the Lag Ba’omer bonfire (just kidding, don’t do that!), these products would be the perfect presents to show your loved ones how much you care.

Hey, big spender!

For those who really want to show their loved ones their affection through monetary splurging, the newest Shark Power Detect vacuum is an excellent choice. The vacuum has a sensor on a digital screen, comes with a charging station that cleans out the dustbin into a larger container that needs to be emptied far less often, but my personal favorite little feature is the duo clean detect brush – a normal vacuum head at first glance that actually sucks up grime and dirt not only while rolling forward but also in the backward motion. Double the siphon, double the fun! It’s currently selling for NIS 2,990. Bad Boy Elixir, by Carolina Herrera. (credit: Companies mentioned)

Men-ergy

As a woman, it is difficult for me to mince words: A man who smells nice is a whole lot better than one who doesn’t. So, grant your greatest guy a gift from the gods: a bombastic bouquet for a bad boy. In all seriousness, though, it is called Bad Boy Elixir, by Carolina Herrera. It’s a cologne with a top note of sage, a middle note of leather, and a base note of cedarwood. It smells woodsy and yummy, and it is currently selling at NIS 500 for a 100 ml. bottle. Batiste Dry Shampoo. (credit: Companies mentioned)

A girl’s go-to

Sometimes basic is best, and that certainly applies to dry shampoo. Having a good dry shampoo on hand could make the difference between a greasy hair day and a voluminous blowout look without the effort – and that’s where the classic Batiste Dry Shampoo comes in. There is a reason this product is the go-to dry shampoo. While upon application it could appear powdery, once shaken in the product works. I don’t want to admit how many days a woman (certainly not me!) can go without washing her hair but using this product, tried and tested, let’s just say: many. Depending on the scent, Batiste Dry Shampoo sells for NIS 30 to NIS 34, and it lasts for ages. So give yourself the gift of a good hair day every day.

All in all, there’s plenty to choose from, but giving unique but nevertheless productive gifts that will be treasured every day is something to take serious advantage of.■