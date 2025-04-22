Despite boycott calls, Israel cleared to participate in Eurovision 2025

Will Israel participate in Eurovision 2025? As far as the new contest director is concerned - there is no question at all.

Despite mounting pressure from several European countries to exclude Israel from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the competition’s new director, Martin Green, said there is no intention to disqualify Israel from participating.

In an interview with the Euroverse Mysteries podcast, Green responded to calls for a boycott, rejecting suggestions that countries involved in military conflicts should be barred. The notion had previously been raised by Stig Karlsen, the head of Norway’s delegation, who recently resigned following the 2024 contest in Malmö.

Green emphasized that Eurovision is a competition between public broadcasters—not nations—and should not serve as a platform for political sanctions. He noted that while Russia was banned following its invasion of Ukraine, such decisions must remain rare and based on clear breaches of European Broadcasting Union (EBU) rules.

During this year’s Eurovision in Malmö, tensions ran high, particularly during the turquoise carpet event. Norway’s delegation, under Karlsen's direction, appeared to deliberately avoid speaking with Israeli journalists, drawing criticism for politicizing the contest. Although they initially agreed to interviews, they turned away upon realizing the journalists were from Israel. Yuval Raphael is the winner of the Rising star 2025 finale and will represent Israel in the Eurovision. (credit: Ortal Dahan Ziv/Keshet 12)

The controversy comes amid ongoing calls across Europe to boycott Israel over the war in Gaza. Green, who previously led the production of the 2023 contest in Liverpool and has been appointed to a newly created senior role within the EBU, defended Israel’s right to participate.

'It's about what connects us-not what divides us'

"Events like Eurovision are meant to remind the world of what it can look like at its best,” Green said in the interview. “It’s about what connects us—not what divides us.”

Green’s appointment marks a structural shift within the EBU, which has faced backlash over its handling of political tensions during the 2024 contest. Contest supervisor Martin Österdahl, who had supported Israel’s inclusion, was met with boos during the final. Österdahl was also criticized for the disqualification of the Netherlands' contestant, adding to the unrest.

In his new role, Green is tasked with overseeing Eurovision as a brand, beyond its annual contest. He is best known for producing major international events, including the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

Despite external pressure, the EBU has remained steadfast in its position. A recent letter from Spain’s public broadcaster requesting that Israel be banned from future contests was swiftly rejected. The EBU reiterated its commitment to maintaining a separation between political disputes and public broadcasting.

Israel is therefore expected to compete in Eurovision 2025.