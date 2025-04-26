An escape to Taba during troubled times

Visiting Egypt nowadays isn’t likely to be on anyone’s travel wish list. There wasn’t a single person who didn’t raise an eyebrow in astonishment when they heard I was on my way to Taba, Egypt, for a few days.

Obviously, the political environment in the Middle East is far from being calm and relaxing. However, my curiosity overcame the anxiety. Is Taba safe or popular?

The recollection of enchanting Red Sea beach resorts on the Sinai Peninsula is still vivid in my mind – a familiar scenery following my long-time work for Hilton Hotels a few decades ago. With long-gone properties all over the coast in magical locations like Sharm el-Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba, and Taba, great memories arise.

I mostly traveled for work during my career with the company, but I also enjoyed time for pleasure. My assignment during those days was to persuade Israelis to feel comfortable while crossing the border and to enjoy the magical environment and the Egyptian hospitality.

I conducted endless press trips at the time, and the content journalists returned and reported favorably. Sparked tourism followed.

Many years have passed since then, and I found myself once again at the beginning of spring with a fellow companion at the Begin Terminal on the southern point of Eilat. It was just us. Crossing the border to Egypt was swift and easy.

Both officials on the Israeli and the Egyptian sides were cooperative and friendly. After 30 minutes, we marched on foot to our destination: the Mövenpick Taba Resort.

Apparently, this Swiss brand is extremely popular in Egypt, with no less than 17 operations. Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has been fully owned by Accor since 2018.

It operates over 80 properties, including hotels, resorts, and Nile cruisers, with another 30 resorts planned or under construction across the Middle East and Asia.

It was reassuring to check into this globally branded Taba hotel. The property is surrounded by a fence covered with flowers to ensure that entry is only possible via the main gate, where our belongings were screened and checked.

This procedure guaranteed a genuine feeling of safety, and when a buggy awaited us for a quick two-minute ride to the hotel lobby, the vacation spirit rose.

A resort full of surprises

This Mövenpick Resort was full of surprises. At the meeting point of four countries with views of Jordan, Israel, and Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea, we found a relaxing seaside oasis, surrounded by magnificent landscapes, breathtaking mountains, and alluring turquoise waters.

The 200,000 sq.m. property guarantees that each of its guests will find a place to relax and unwind. Its 400-meter private beach is especially inviting. Just choose your own sunbed, or snorkel and explore the magical reefs, and within seconds you are in another world.

The view of the Edom and Sinai mountains ahead and behind us was spectacular. Rest assured – tranquility is guaranteed.

This resort also has three large swimming pools spread across this endless estate, including an indoor heated pool offering a pleasant whirlpool section that was our favorite. We also loved the endless passion for gardening here, turning this resort’s desert land into spectacular blooms.

An environment-friendly setting surrounded the 424 well-appointed and elegantly furnished rooms, particularly ours which was recently refurbished. Relaxing on our balcony was rewarding, especially during sundown, before exploring the gastronomy options here.

In particular, the Lebanese and Chinese restaurants looked attractive. The main building dining room featured a popular buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The oriental pastries in the morning were delightful. Above all, the friendly service of the staff, eager to please, was noticeable.

Among others, the fish restaurant, ‘Sea Shell,’ was our top choice, with extraordinary seafood options, while captivating performances beside the indoor pool, including enchanting belly dancers, created a buzz each evening.

So why do visitors, mainly Israelis, hesitate to come here and enjoy rates that are a third of the cost of accommodation in a five-star hotel in neighboring Eilat?

Obviously, the unrest in the Middle East is a major factor. No one can argue with that. But here are some reassuring and encouraging observations nonetheless:

Not many know this, but strategic investment plans in this tiny strip are well on the way. Egypt plans to construct a seaport in Taba as part of a larger plan to turn Sinai into a major logistical hub and accelerate the movement of trade between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The Egyptian Railway Authority plans a line from Al-Arish in northern Sinai all the way to Taba to complete a 500 km. rail that starts in Ismailia on the Suez Canal. Improved public transport will be great for tourism as well.

The Taba Tourism Development Company – formed of numerous shareholders like EgyptAir, Misr Bank, The National Bank of Egypt, and additional partners – owns the Mövenpick property and is currently investing in extensive renovations.

It is encouraging to learn that even in times of unrest and slow demand, as the border crossing is relatively deserted, money is being invested in order to upgrade this pleasant hospitality estate.

“By summer, two-thirds of our 420 guest rooms will be totally renovated and refurbished,” said hospitable General Manager Moheb Goneid.

“This will be the most significant upgrade of the resort since its opening in 2006, and with a market aimed mainly at families from Israel, it will be an important incentive to attract this leisure market for us,” he added.

At breakfast, I met Reta Sliman, a Christian Arab travel agent from the Eilabun village in northern Israel. She shared that she comes here with her family six to seven times a year – even nowadays. Reta constantly praised the resort.

“It is a true paradise, and because of the location and the rates, it is a popular destination mainly for Arab Israelis, but also for Jewish travelers,” she said.

“Security in the resort is uncompromised, and politics is never discussed. Numerous times a year, famous popular Syrian singers conduct concerts here, and it is a cause for celebrations for Arab Israelis to arrive, fill the guest rooms, and enjoy the celebrations.”

On another corner of the huge breakfast room, I noticed a relaxed, red-headed lady sitting with companions. Sigal Beeri-Habibi is a kibbutz member from Merom Golan; I joined the group for coffee.

“For years, my husband, Rami, and I have traveled in Egypt and the Sinai Peninsula. Camps by the beaches are our favorite, but since October 7, we didn’t dare come. It is our first time since, and we decided that Taba, close to the border, is safe enough.

“We are so happy we did it. The atmosphere, the friendly staff, and the feeling of security are reassuring. We are adding an extra night for sure,” she revealed.

A major attraction in Taba is the casinos in neighboring hotels. Whether slots or table games, gambling is a popular form of entertainment for many guests staying in this part of Egypt, proving that even here, the leading dominant entertainment is gaming.

The veteran 35-year-old Taba Casino was bustling at midnight during our visit. Not a single table was empty. Unlike the common theory that only Arab Israelis go there, we met some Jewish Israelis from the Sharon area who wished to stay anonymous.

Together, we crossed the border back to Eilat. The journey was again quick and smooth. Two elderly gentlemen who left the casino accompanied us. They were able to anticipate every upcoming encounter with officials on both sides, including the procedure on how to get the Israeli border fee charge back quickly (available if you stay in Taba hotels only).

“We arrive here once a month, park our car in the empty parking lot by the border, stay the night in Taba, and enjoy gambling,” said D. from Kfar Saba.

I wasn’t sure if they were on the winning side. I know I was. Three days in a relaxing, friendly oasis overlooking four countries bordering the Red Sea, representing calmness during troubled times, was fortunately an adventure to cherish.

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher and was a guest of the hotel.