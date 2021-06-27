A personal item belonging to Aviv Wardimon, Marilyn Monroe's Israeli bodyguard, is reportedly going up for auction, according to Maariv.Monroe, a famed actress, singer and model from the 1950s who was oftentimes seen as a sex symbol of the age, was often protected by Wardimon, an Israeli man, and was repeatedly rumored to have an affair with him.Little is known about Wardimon. Several photographs of Monroe alongside Wardimon had been sold at auction several years prior, each one showing Monroe and Wardimon in different outfits, embracing tenderly.
Wardimon moved to the US after living in Israel for some time.
According to a 2018 Daily Mail article, photos of Monroe and Wardimon are believed to take place outside 20th Century Fox studios at some point in the 1940's.
In 2019, a menorah which was in Monroe's possession was sold at auction for over $110,000.
