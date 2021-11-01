Bennett mocked on social media for ill-fitting suit worn at COP26

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was mocked on social media for his appearance at the UN Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.

As Bennett was meeting world leaders, some for the first time, social media's attention was immediately drawn to Bennett's suit, which did not seem to properly fit the Israeli prime minister.

"Bennett desperately needs a tailor," some social media users wrote. "Are there no tailors in Israel?" one Twitter user jokingly asked.



Are there no tailors in Israel? — peter steinbird (@PSteinbird1) November 1, 2021

The Jerusalem Post's Middle East Correspondent Seth Frantzman offered a more positive take, suggesting that Bennett might not "spend all the time on his suit but maybe on things that are important."



Seems to me like a potential positive that he doesn’t spend all the time on his suit but maybe on things that are important. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 1, 2021

Jake Sherman, NBC News' political analyst, shared a video of Bennett meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time ever, pleading for someone to "take this man's sleeves up."

"Bennett needs to get that jacket tailored," Sherman added on Twitter.

Bennett also made jokes at his own expense while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, telling him he "wished he had [Justin Trudeau's] hair."

Jonah Mendel, a reporter for Agence France-Presse (AFP) responded by saying he wished Bennett had Trudeau's suit.