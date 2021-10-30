The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Born in Israel, trained in New York, artist Guy Yanai resists labels

Yanai was in New York to open “The Things of Life,” his second solo exhibition at the Miles McEnery Gallery on W. 22nd St. in Chelsea.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 06:22
Orthodox Jews in New York (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
Orthodox Jews in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
On his recent trip to New York, Israeli artist Guy Yanai felt that the city was the most aggressive it’s ever been in the 20 years he’d been visiting, since he studied art here at Parsons School of Design. He’d forgotten how big the cars are, how fast they drove, how loud their music was.
“Coming back to Tel Aviv felt like visiting a Swiss village,” he said. “There’s no respite in New York. I had forgotten that.”
Yanai was in New York to open “The Things of Life,” his second solo exhibition at the Miles McEnery Gallery on W. 22nd St. in Chelsea. The 20 paintings in the show are bright, colorful and deceptively simple snapshots: a couple embracing in front of their car, sailboats on the water, a man writing a letter in front of a cafe. 
The paintings “speak to moments of heartbreak and tragedy, but also to unbridled intimacy, evoking a nostalgia for what was perhaps lost during the lonely months of lockdown,” writes Terrence Trouillot in an essay that accompanies the exhibit.
The show takes inspiration from the movie with which it shares its name, Claude Sautet’s “Les Choses de la Vie” (1970), which follows a man on the last day of his life. He debates whether to end things with his mistress or leave his wife, and visits his son and his father before (spoiler alert) getting into a car accident and dying. 
Maybe that’s why Yanai has big, fast cars on his mind.
“I really resonated with this man,” said Yanai. “It’s the last day of his life, and we see him visit his lover, wife, father, son and workplace. Everything is pulling him in different directions, all the demands of his life.” 
Many of the paintings in the show are recreations of stills from the movie. They capture the intensity and beauty of the simple acts that create a life and that can disappear so quickly.
“I love the title, ‘The Things of Life,’” Yanai said. “The older I get, the more difficult the day to day of life becomes. I don’t know how people paint the big issues in their work. I can’t even get beyond breakfast.”
Yanai, 44, recently opened a studio in Marseilles, France, where his wife is from. For the first time, the majority of his work for an exhibit was painted in France instead of in his home studio in Tel Aviv. 
“The show felt very French to me, at the end. It bothers me a little,” he said. 
Israel flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Israel flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yanai is resistant to being associated with any one particular region. Not France, not Sicily — where he goes on vacation every August — and not Israel, where he mostly lives and works. He does not want to be labeled an Israeli artist, or even a Jewish one, even though he is a self-described “extremely proud Israeli and extremely proud Jew.” To be called an “Israeli” artist or a “French” artist, he explained, “it’s like putting a certain spice on a food and then it becomes the only thing you taste.”
Born in Haifa, Yanai moved with his family to the Boston suburbs when he was seven years old. He attended Parsons School of Design, The New York Studio School, Pont-Aven School of Art and Hampshire College, where he completed a BFA in 2000. Yanai has had two dozen solo exhibitions, and his work has appeared in many group exhibitions around the world.
“The Things of Life” marks the first time Yanai has showcased paintings that put human figures front and center; his previous shows feature plants and landscapes.  
But while in the first COVID lockdown, he felt a massive change in what he was doing with his art.
“For the first two weeks, I thought art was over. I sat in bed and didn’t paint. I felt like, ‘That’s it, there’s no more art,’” he explained. But it was those thoughts that allowed him more freedom to paint whatever he wanted, even if it felt irrelevant or imperfect. At the beginning, Yanai painted screenshots of Zoom calls and online lectures. “I didn’t even realize what I was doing until after,” he said. “And I don’t know if I could do it again.”
Combatting the pandemic, for Yanai, meant embracing his idea of artistic freedom. “I got into art for a specific reason, to do whatever I want. A freedom to create what you want, to challenge yourself and go different places.” The movies he watched during lockdown reminded him of that, and let him explore more figurative, narrative, and emotional portraits.
Yanai, who has upcoming exhibits in Berlin and Tokyo, hopes his next project will be as freeing. “I want to paint whatever I want, whatever I have an emotional response to. I’m looking around at things that give me a deep emotional response or reaction, and that’s what I’m painting.” 
“The Things of Life” is showing at Miles McEnery Gallery until November 27.


Tags travel artist diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family fued over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by