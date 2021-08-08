The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dance on Jerusalem's roofs in upcoming festival

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 8, 2021 13:57
'Roof Festivals' to come to Jerusalem at the end of the month (photo credit: OASIS GREEN ROOFS)
(photo credit: OASIS GREEN ROOFS)
A large "roof festival," which will introduce the first rooftop camping complex in Israel, will be held in Jerusalem from August 23 to the 26, a press release stated on Sunday. 
The event, which is referred to as "Gag Eden," is a play on words for the Hebrew term "gan eden" (garden of eden) as "gag" (roof) and "eden" (paradise) respectively. This is reportedly the first time that this kind of festival will be held in the city.
The festival will include night parties, tours, art workshops, meetings with artists, and cultural and music events occuring every evening during the four-day festival. 
Performances on rooftops of bars and restaurants will be spread throughout the city at establishments such as Abraham Hostel, Museum on the Seam, the bar in Cinema City, Rooftop Hostel - John Smith, and more. 
Additional events will also take place in the city's neighborhoods: in Katamon there will be a yoga workshop and in the Gilo neighborhood, there will be a creative workshop at the Tantur Ecumenical Institute.
The festival was initiated by the Musala community and is co-sponsored by the Jerusalem Foundation, the Environmental Protection Ministry, and the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv municipalities.


Tags music culture in jerusalem festival
