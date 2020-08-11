The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

DC Comics to hold free 24-hour online star-studded confab with Gal Gadot

Among the big names set to appear are Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zack Snyder.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 11, 2020 06:38
MODERN-DAY Wonder Woman movie actress Gal Gadot (right) and star of 1970s ‘Wonder Woman’ TV series Lynda Carter pose for photos, during an event to name the ‘superheroine’ UN honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls at UN Headquarters in New York City in 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MODERN-DAY Wonder Woman movie actress Gal Gadot (right) and star of 1970s ‘Wonder Woman’ TV series Lynda Carter pose for photos, during an event to name the ‘superheroine’ UN honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls at UN Headquarters in New York City in 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Comic fans needn't wait long for another convention, with DC Comics holding a star-studded 24-hour online confab on August 22.
Announced by DC Comics on their official Twitter account on August 7 in a 25-second video, the DC FanDome event will host a wide variety of big names, many of whom play big roles in the DC extended universe ranging from actors, to directors, writers and filmmakers of the many noteworthy titles making up DC's TV and film projects.

Among the most high profile names is Gal Gadot, who has returned to her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, in theaters October 2. Her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine are also slated to attend alongside director Patty Jenkins.
Other big names include the stars of the upcoming Suicide Squad installment Margot Robbie and Idris Elba alongside director James Gunn, as well as director Zack Snyder, who is expected to talk about the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of the Justice League film, which is slated to debut on HBO Max in 2021, Deadline reported.
Regarding upcoming projects, Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming standalone film The Flash, is slated to appear, as well as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, director and star of The Batman respectively.
But what may be the biggest name on the card is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Hollywood heavyweight who is arguably the most famous and successful actor around. Johnson is slated to star in the film Black Adam, which may mean some news about this film could appear at the confab.
Other big names will attend as well, along with exclusive and never-before-seen footage and announcements regarding comics, TV series, films and video games.
The entire confab is free, and will be available to everyone at DCFanDome.com.


Tags film Gal Gadot comics superhero
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by