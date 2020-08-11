DC Comics to hold free 24-hour online star-studded confab with Gal Gadot

Comic fans needn't wait long for another convention, with DC Comics holding a star-studded 24-hour online confab on August 22.Announced by DC Comics on their official Twitter account on August 7 in a 25-second video, the DC FanDome event will host a wide variety of big names, many of whom play big roles in the DC extended universe ranging from actors, to directors, writers and filmmakers of the many noteworthy titles making up DC's TV and film projects.
Among the most high profile names is Gal Gadot, who has returned to her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, in theaters October 2. Her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine are also slated to attend alongside director Patty Jenkins.Other big names include the stars of the upcoming Suicide Squad installment Margot Robbie and Idris Elba alongside director James Gunn, as well as director Zack Snyder, who is expected to talk about the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of the Justice League film, which is slated to debut on HBO Max in 2021, Deadline reported.Regarding upcoming projects, Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming standalone film The Flash, is slated to appear, as well as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, director and star of The Batman respectively.But what may be the biggest name on the card is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Hollywood heavyweight who is arguably the most famous and successful actor around. Johnson is slated to star in the film Black Adam, which may mean some news about this film could appear at the confab.Other big names will attend as well, along with exclusive and never-before-seen footage and announcements regarding comics, TV series, films and video games. The entire confab is free, and will be available to everyone at DCFanDome.com.
Most Epic Lineup Ever Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk— DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020
