The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Disability advocacy group RespectAbility announces CEO change and $1 million grant

In addition to the $1 million, RespectAbility announced a $100,000 gift from the Milbank Foundation. 

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 04:23
Disability Rights activists block Ayalon Highway to protest new state budget, August 5, 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Disability Rights activists block Ayalon Highway to protest new state budget, August 5, 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(JTA) — RespectAbility, a disability advocacy and leadership development nonprofit, unveiled Thursday a $1 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. 
The organization, which is active on disability inclusion issues in the Jewish community, also announced that its founder and CEO, Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, will be stepping down early next year. 
Founded in 2013, RespectAbility has steadily grown into a multimillion-dollar nonprofit with 17 full-time staff. One of its most recent accomplishments was the completion last month of a survey on disability inclusion in the Jewish world. 
Two-thirds of the 2,300 people surveyed by RespectAbility said that Jewish institutions have become more accessible and inviting to people with disabilities over the past five years. But the survey also showed higher rates of poverty and barriers to employment for disabled people. 
“With RespectAbility on solid footing and in a super growth mode, and my transition to ’empty nester’ and move back to Annapolis on the near horizon, now seemed like the right time to work with the Board and staff on a smooth transition,” Mizrahi said in a statement.
Former MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) speaks during a recent protest calling for an increase in disability benefits. (credit: ANAT VARDIMON)Former MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) speaks during a recent protest calling for an increase in disability benefits. (credit: ANAT VARDIMON)
“Since RespectAbility’s inception, my passion has been to build an organization focused on fighting stigmas and advancing opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of community,” she added. 
The rising profile of RespectAbility in the field of Jewish disability advocacy helps fill a void left by the Ruderman Family Foundation when it recently decided to end its funding for the issue in favor of a new charitable focus.
In addition to the $1 million, RespectAbility announced a $100,000 gift from the Milbank Foundation. 


Tags disability advocacy ceo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by