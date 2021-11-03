The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The time for Israeli hasbara is now - opinion

Sadly, even after 73 years, Israel has not learned that it is not enough to be in the right, we must also be smart.

By YOSEPH HADDAD  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 21:05
A PALESTINIAN boy shown pulling a cart carrying his brother and various belongings amid the destruction in Gaza during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN boy shown pulling a cart carrying his brother and various belongings amid the destruction in Gaza during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
When the State of Israel recently revealed to the international community the true terrorist nature of the six Palestinian human rights organizations it expected the world to thank it, and reproach and condemn these organizations. These NGOs were collecting funds from international donors under the guise of human rights organizations when in fact they engaged in terrorist activities. Yet, instead, it was Israel that was heavily condemned, from the US Congress to the European Union, via organizations world over and even those based here in Israel.
But Israel did nothing wrong in making this declaration. In fact, after a lengthy investigative process lead by the General Security Services (GSS) it has been proven that these same NGOs not only served as branches of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization, and raised funds for it, but that a number of the high-ranking members have blood on their hands; they were involved directly and indirectly in terrorist attacks in Israel.
However, the State of Israel has another problem, hasbara, self-advocacy or the lack thereof. Sadly, even after 73 years, Israel has not learned that it is not enough to be in the right, we must also be smart.
The declaration calling out these terrorist groups for what they truly are needed to be accompanied with visuals and content easily understood by people around the world. The information and proof that Israel had about these terrorist organizations needed to be revealed right away both abroad and here at home because, even in Israel, there were ministers and members of Knesset who condemned it. It needed to be laid out clearly for everyone to see immediately.
In recent days, social media has been flooded with the campaign “StandWithThe6#.”
Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)
Why didn’t Israel preempt this with a campaign of its own that would have accompanied the declaration? Why wasn’t there a social media campaign ready to roll out that would have been a buffer in face of all the opposition? Are we saying that Israel has good enough intelligence to uncover these terrorist organizations yet not good enough intelligence to know that the world would never accept the declaration in the way it was delivered, without attacking Israel? Even schoolchildren know that when taking an exam and answering questions they have to explain their answer, prove their points and show their work.
The country must learn its lesson from all of this. It is not the first time that we have failed in delivering our message or in advocating for ourselves. We have failed too many times in the realm of hasbara. In May, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel failed to explain why it downed the building housing the Associated Press and other media in Gaza, another incident that went without proper hasbara. For 11 days Israel looked for the ‘winning’ photo and in the end the picture the world remembers is the one on the cover of The New York Times of dead Palestinian children.
In this day and age, the fight for the minds and hearts of people is the most important battle. The failure to act immediately with a social media campaign hurts us. The main area of Israel’s battle these days is not in Gaza, Syria, nor Lebanon but rather on social media. We are not only fighting terrorist operatives; we are very much battling influencers with millions of followers. The State of Israel must establish its might here too against massive anti-Israel activity. It must have a hasbara system that can make its mark and be part of its diplomatic efforts. It must be able to go both on the offensive and defensive immediately and effectively.
Our national resilience is dependent on our hasbara fortitude; in the 21st century even the most powerful army backed by a country with a significant military budget are not enough to win over the hearts and minds of the public. A country that prided itself with victory after the Six Day War cannot allow itself to be defeated in the “Six Organization War.”
Israel needs to create an effective hasbara system now that communicates well the justification of its actions, and shows what truly is happening on the ground backed by facts and data in all languages. It is on this front that Israel has been failing time and again; yet this is the most important battle front today, and this is where Israel needs victories more than ever.
The writer is CEO of the nonprofit organization Together – Vouch For Each Other.


Tags diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict hasbara NGO israel advocacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by