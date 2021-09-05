The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Drake's new album breaks Apple Music, Spotify records in under 24 hours

Drake's newest album, Certified Lover Boy, has now become the platform's most-streamed, and its songs have broken the best debut record three times over.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 04:25
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US September 23, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US September 23, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish Canadian musician Aubrey "Drake" Graham has broken a record on the Apple Music platform three times over in just 24 hours.
Drake's newest album, Certified Lover Boy, has now become the platform's most-streamed. Three songs on this new album, “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby),” “Champagne Poetry,” and “Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott), have become the biggest song debuts in the platform's history, Billboard reported.
The 21-song album was released on Friday at midnight EST, quickly finding a place on the Top Albums chart, and its songs sweeping its way through multiple charts.
Drake is now also the most streamed artist in a day for the platform, beating out Kanye West, who briefly held the title, and also breaking the record for single-day streaming on Spotify, Billboard reported.
 West had held the title for his album Donda, which was finally released August 29 after multiple delays. 
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
But Drake hasn't just beaten Donda's record, he also shared its unreleased song.
Appearing on SiriusXM on Saturday, the Canadian rapper shared a song titled "Life of the Party," an unreleased song from Donda featuring rapper Andre 3000. It had been played at a private listening party for the album, but was cut before Donda was released.
The song is especially notable for having multiple references to Drake, and seems to reflect the long-running feud between the two rappers.


Tags music kanye west rapper Drake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by