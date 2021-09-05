Drake's new album breaks Apple Music, Spotify records in under 24 hours

Jewish Canadian musician Aubrey "Drake" Graham has broken a record on the Apple Music platform three times over in just 24 hours.

Drake's newest album, Certified Lover Boy, has now become the platform's most-streamed. Three songs on this new album, “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby),” “Champagne Poetry,” and “Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott), have become the biggest song debuts in the platform's history, Billboard reported.

The 21-song album was released on Friday at midnight EST, quickly finding a place on the Top Albums chart, and its songs sweeping its way through multiple charts.

Drake is now also the most streamed artist in a day for the platform, beating out Kanye West , who briefly held the title, and also breaking the record for single-day streaming on Spotify, Billboard reported.

West had held the title for his album Donda, which was finally released August 29 after multiple delays.

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

But Drake hasn't just beaten Donda's record, he also shared its unreleased song.

Appearing on SiriusXM on Saturday, the Canadian rapper shared a song titled "Life of the Party," an unreleased song from Donda featuring rapper Andre 3000. It had been played at a private listening party for the album, but was cut before Donda was released.

The song is especially notable for having multiple references to Drake, and seems to reflect the long-running feud between the two rappers.