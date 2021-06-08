The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'End of Love': A screen-centric romance that is fun to watch - review

The movie, which was made pre-pandemic, nevertheless is concerned with the issues about the limits of technology when it comes to keeping love alive.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 8, 2021 17:12
JUDITH CHEMLA in ‘The End of Love.’ (photo credit: DAMIEN DUFRESNE)
JUDITH CHEMLA in ‘The End of Love.’
(photo credit: DAMIEN DUFRESNE)
So many couples have had to deal with long-distance relationships during the pandemic, so it’s the perfect moment for the release of Keren Ben Rafael’s movie, The End of Love, which tells the story of one French-Israeli couple’s attempt to stay together while living apart. 
The movie, which was made pre-pandemic, nevertheless is concerned with the issues about the limits of technology when it comes to keeping love alive. But more than that, it deals with the challenge of romantic love itself in a way that transcends the particular Paris-Tel Aviv storyline. 
The gimmick that the film uses, which Ben Rafael incorporates into the movie gracefully, is that the entire film (except for a single key sequence at the end) shows the characters speaking to each other on screens, via Skype. What must have seemed like a clever idea in 2019 when the film was made now seems extremely prescient. 
While the movie is meant to be a two-character story, one character is far more compelling from the beginning and that’s Julie (Judith Chemla), a young mother who works in the design field in Paris. She has a beautiful baby, Lenny (Lenny Dahan, who has an incredibly natural presence), and is married to Yuval (Arieth Worthalter), a French-speaking Israeli photo-journalist. They had a whirlwind romance and have decided to move to Paris but he has not received a visa and is living with his family and hanging out with friends in the Tel Aviv area. What could be just a hiccup in a healthy relationship puts extreme stress on their marriage. At first, it’s all Skype-sex and fun, as the two take their laptops everywhere and share virtually every moment of their lives. His family warmly welcomes her virtual presence at their Friday-night dinners. Yuval cannot see enough of his son. But cracks begin to appear in their façade of long-distance normalcy. Is he really doing everything he can to get the visa? Is he getting together with an old girlfriend? He also gets jealous of her Parisian social life. It becomes clear that she is under extreme pressure as a working mother with no partner to help her. Her own mother (Noemie Lvovsky) is a toxic presence and although she has friends, she seems to spend most of her time alone with her baby, as so many new mothers do. 
Chemla, seen mainly in close-ups on screens, gives an appealing performance as a character who tries to cling to the image of her great love in the face of much evidence that he is not really there for her. It’s much harder to like Yuval and to empathize with him. As the bonds of their relationship fray, you root for him to pull himself together – and also for her to dump him. 
I tend not to like movies about squabbling couples but The End of Love, which was co-written by Élise Benroubi, held my interest throughout and most people will identify with the characters in this story, even if they have never had to cope with a long-distance romance. It brought to mind Stanley Donen’s Two for the Road, the story of a couple, played by Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney, going on road trips through Europe together at different phases in their relationship. While Two for the Road is a star-studded Hollywood drama, the essential story is so similar, because it’s universal: a great attraction turns into love but wilts when exposed to the realities of adult life and parenthood. There, Hepburn had the audience’s sympathy from her first close-up, much as Chemla does here. 
Ben Rafael made a splash with her debut feature, Virgins, a 2018 film that won the Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for its star, Joy Rieger. But that movie crammed together a mermaid story, a coming-of-age story and a dystopia plotline and was marred by shifts in tone. Here, she seems to have found her stride and tells the story with a beautiful visual sense, in spite of the limitations of the all-screen format. A mobile of birds that look lovely but are stuck inside appears in almost every scene and says as much about the couple and their fate as the dialogue. 


Tags cinema film movie review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by