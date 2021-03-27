The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Ernesto Teicher, Jewish community builder in Argentina, dies at 76

“He taught us about three columns in the balance sheet. The classic assets and liabilities. But also a third column, the continuity of the Jewish people.”

By JTA STAFF  
MARCH 27, 2021 10:25
Flag of Argentina (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Flag of Argentina
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ernesto Bernardo Teicher was a builder — both of buildings in the Argentinean city of Cordoba, and of its Jewish institutions. 
Teicher was one of the leading real estate developers in Cordoba, the second-most populous city in the country. He was also a former president of JCC Centro Union Israelita and the local chapter of the Zionist Argentina Organization, as well as the local representative of the national Jewish umbrella group DAIA. He was a major backer of the Maimonides school in Cordoba, the second Jewish school in the city.
“He was a marvelous father,” said his son, Gabriel Teicher. “He taught us about three columns in the balance sheet. The classic assets and liabilities. But also a third column, the continuity of the Jewish people.” 
Teicher, who died of COVID on March 21 at the age of 76, was known locally as Tito. 
One of his developments was the Faro del Tajamar project, an apartment complex in central Cordoba. During construction, the remains of a 17th-century irrigation ditch were discovered beneath the property. Despite the increased costs and construction delays, Teicher preserved the discovery and redesigned the building to include it. 
When the tower was completed in 2020, Teicher was recognized by local officials for preserving a site of historical importance. 
Teicher started in the construction business in 1969. In 2005, he started a real estate company that he named Elyon, Hebrew for “supreme.” In speeches, he frequently used Hebrew words. In an address to a trade meeting in 2017, he opened his remarks by discussing the relationship between the Hebrew words for “human” and “earth,” stressing that the human being is the key to add value to land. 
“I will always remember many of the projects he strove for, especially when we worked for the unification, in one building, of the primary and secondary school,” said Claudio Epelman, the executive director of the Latin American Jewish Congress. “The improvement of education was one of his goals and he made it.”
Teicher is survived by his wife, Dora Beatriz Grinberg, and three sons: Daniela Carolina, Martin Ariel  and Gabriel Moises.


Tags argentina diaspora jews obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by