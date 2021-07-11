The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Euro 2020: Uri Geller urges England fans to use mind power to stop ants

The Israeli psychic vowed to help the Three Lions beat Italy and urged fans to recite the phrase "abracadabra."

By AARON REICH  
JULY 11, 2021 17:10
uri geller (photo credit: LU OSTRINSKI)
uri geller
(photo credit: LU OSTRINSKI)
Israeli psychic and mystifier Uri Geller has called on England fans to work together and channel "mind power" in order to drive off a 50-mile-wide plague of flying ants swarming over London ahead of the Euro 2020 final Sunday night.
The swarm, noted by the Met Office on Friday, showed veritable clouds of ants detected on their weather radar. 

According to Prof. Adam Hart, a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, the swarms could possibly even be seen at Wembley Stadium in London in the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, according to Sky News.

Speaking to the UK outlet, Hart explained that these larger winged ants "mate in the air and the females will dig a hole and try to start a new nest, if they avoid the gulls."
But while they try to avoid the gulls, some worry that it will make the Three Lions miss goals.

In a pun-filled statement released to the press and uploaded over social media, Geller compared the arrival of the plague of ants to the biblical plagues that descended upon Egypt and urged England fans to be defi-ant against the ants.

The match is widely anticipated as England finally heads to the finals of the 2020 European Championships.
This is also not the first time Geller has helped England in the Euros. Back in 1996, Geller famously claimed to help England beat Scotland, using his powers in a helicopter above Wembley to seemingly make the ball move. 
And 25 years later, he's done it again, claiming to have helped England not only defeat Germany in the last 16 round by bending Thomas Muller's shot, but also to help England beat Denmark 2-1 in the semifinals.
Geller, however, has never given his supernatural support to Israeli sports teams. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, he explained why: Nobody asked him to do so.
Geller also plans to use his abilities Sunday night to help England beat Italy and win Euro 2020. Speaking to the UK newspaper the Jewish Telegraph and then later posting on social media, Geller said that he urges people to recite the phrase "abracadabra," which he claims to be a Kabbalistic term. He also drew attention on Twitter to the number 11, saying that their are 11 players on July 11, and abracadabra has 11 letters.

This is not the first time Geller has focused on the number 11 before. Back in March 2021, when the massive container ship Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal, creating a massive global shipping crisis, Geller instructed his followers to focus their minds on moving the ship every day at precisely 11:11, until the ship was finally free.



