The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Feuding William and Harry reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue

The buildup to the event, which will honor what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, has been the subject of intense media focus, with the brothers barely speaking to each other.

By REUTERS  
JULY 1, 2021 02:45
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in Mallorca (photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in Mallorca
(photo credit: REUTERS)
British Princes William and Harry will put their differences aside on Thursday to unveil a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The statue in honor of Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, will be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.
The buildup to the event has been the subject of intense media focus, with the brothers barely speaking to each other after a public falling out.
"I think it's going be very awkward," royal commentator Penny Junor told Reuters. "They will put on a show because the cameras will be there, but neither of them is very good at hiding their emotions."
William was 15 and Harry 12 when the limousine carrying their mother and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in a tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing photographers.
Both brothers have spoken of the deep trauma the loss caused, and how it affected their mental health for years afterwards.
In 2017, they commissioned the statue to mark her legacy and life, eventually selecting sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has been used on British and Commonwealth coinage, as its designer.
It will be unveiled at what officials describe as a small event attended by a select group of attendees including the princes and Diana's close family at Kensington Palace, where William, 39, now lives with his family.
Harry, 36, also used to live at the palace, but his home is now in California after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from official royal duties last year.
He has since launched some barbed attacks on his family and the royal institutions, including an accusation of racism he and Meghan made in an interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, which media reports say has infuriated his brother.
The brothers last saw each other in April at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, the queen's husband of more than 70 years, after which they are reported to have argued.
What does unite them is grief for their mother, who became a household name around the world after her marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles in 1981.
The subsequent collapse of their relationship was played out in the full glare of the media spotlight, further captivating the public.
Almost a quarter of a century since the fatal crash, her life and death are still a regular feature in British newspapers.
The statue will be the second memorial to Diana in London, after a 210-metre (689-foot) long fountain was unveiled in Hyde Park in 2004 after years of bureaucratic wrangling and squabbling over the design.


Tags Statue Royal Family Princess Diana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by