Jewish organization OneTable is bringing a new musical twist to Shabbat, with the international cast of Fiddler on the Roof singing the "Sabbath Prayer" in nine languages, including Hebrew, Yiddish, Tagalog, Japanese and more.

The song was released Friday September 10 in the 12th and final episode of their PAUSE video series with Broadway.com.

The song has so far surpassed a quarter-million views in various distribution channels.

The cast includes stars of the Broadway production, the National Yiddish Theater, the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv, the Teatro Casa Grande in Rio de Janerio, the France National Tour, the North American National Tour, the Toho Stage in Japan, Repertory Philipines and the Teatro Astral in Buenos Aires.

Its release comes amid the long-anticipated reopening of Broadway theaters in New York, bringing the world's preeminent musical theatres back to life from its coronavirus -induced hiatus.

"Over 12 months, we’ve explored how Shabbat is an act of peaceful rebellion against a constantly moving world. When this isolating pandemic took hold, we looked for a way to keep the magic of Friday night Shabbat going when every day can feel the same," the video description says.

"One year later, we continue to pray for the safe return of in-person gatherings and for the relief that those communal moments will bring. This episode is an ode to the gifts that theatre and live performance have given both to craftspeople and to their audiences. As Broadway and other forms of our communal life reemerge, we celebrate the joy of being together."