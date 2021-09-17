The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'Fiddler' international cast sing 'Sabbath Prayer' in 9 languages - watch

Fiddler on the Roof's release comes amid the long-anticipated reopening of Broadway theaters in New York, bringing the world's preeminent musical theatres back to life from hiatus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 08:54
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’ at the 70th annual Tony Awards in 2016. After the runaway success of NYTF’s unorthodox revival of ‘Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish,’ this anomaly may have inspired a whirlwind of interest in Yiddish classes, theater and culture that is having its moment during, of all things, a (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’ at the 70th annual Tony Awards in 2016. After the runaway success of NYTF’s unorthodox revival of ‘Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish,’ this anomaly may have inspired a whirlwind of interest in Yiddish classes, theater and culture that is having its moment during, of all things, a
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish organization OneTable is bringing a new musical twist to Shabbat, with the international cast of Fiddler on the Roof singing the "Sabbath Prayer" in nine languages, including Hebrew, Yiddish, Tagalog, Japanese and more.
The song was released Friday September 10 in the 12th and final episode of their PAUSE video series with Broadway.com. 
The song has so far surpassed a quarter-million views in various distribution channels.
The cast includes stars of the Broadway production, the National Yiddish Theater, the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv, the Teatro Casa Grande in Rio de Janerio, the France National Tour, the North American National Tour, the Toho Stage in Japan, Repertory Philipines and the Teatro Astral in Buenos Aires.
Its release comes amid the long-anticipated reopening of Broadway theaters in New York, bringing the world's preeminent musical theatres back to life from its coronavirus-induced hiatus.
"Over 12 months, we’ve explored how Shabbat is an act of peaceful rebellion against a constantly moving world. When this isolating pandemic took hold, we looked for a way to keep the magic of Friday night Shabbat going when every day can feel the same," the video description says.
"One year later, we continue to pray for the safe return of in-person gatherings and for the relief that those communal moments will bring. This episode is an ode to the gifts that theatre and live performance have given both to craftspeople and to their audiences. As Broadway and other forms of our communal life reemerge, we celebrate the joy of being together."


Tags theater shabbat Fiddler On The Roof Broadway
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

To our Arab-Israeli siblings: Thank you - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Eli Kavon

Three holy men we should be remembering - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by