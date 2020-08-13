The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Gaza comedian creates a satirical video against Netanyahu in Hebrew

The video clip addresses various issues on the Israeli agenda, including Netanyahu's legal situation, the weekly Balfour protests directed against him, and his policy against Hamas.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 13, 2020 22:53
Demonstrators protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Demonstrators protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A comedian and actor from the Gaza Strip released a satirical video harshly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After going global and reaching New York, San Francisco and London, the anti-Netanyahu protests reached the Gaza Strip as well. A new satirical video that was created by Ali Nassman, one of the most popular comedians in the Gaza Strip, heavily criticizes Netanyahu and has been causing quite a bit of excitement in Gaza and throughout the Arab world.
The video clip addresses various issues on the Israeli agenda, including Netanyahu's legal situation, the weekly Balfour protests directed against him, and his policy against Hamas.
Nassman lays down his satirical messages in Hebrew, perhaps to draw attention by Israelis, and adopts the melody of a popular song by Israeli singer Sarit Hadad titled "Yalla lech abayta Moti" (literally: "Go home Moti").
The clip describes a reality of Israeli citizens demanding Netanyahu to resign and includes pictures taken from the weekly protests that have been taking place outside the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem.
The lyrics depicting the reality that Netanyahu currently faces, include sentences like "The Israeli nation will humiliate you and send you to prison" and "Your citizens are giving you a hard time," and even mentions Netanyahu's political adversaries: "Liberman is laughing at you."
The clip goes on to mention Netanyahu's conduct in facing Hamas, and specifically points at the incident in Ashdod, during which Netanyahu left the stage while giving a speech, after 'Tzeva Adom' sirens went off in the area, indicating a rocket attack launched from Gaza.
The video clip drew a lot of attention in Gaza and reached global Arab media as well.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gaza strip satire Tzeva Adom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by