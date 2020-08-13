Gaza comedian creates a satirical video against Netanyahu in Hebrew

A comedian and actor from the Gaza Strip released a satirical video harshly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After going global and reaching New York, San Francisco and London, the anti-Netanyahu protests reached the Gaza Strip as well. A new satirical video that was created by Ali Nassman, one of the most popular comedians in the Gaza Strip, heavily criticizes Netanyahu and has been causing quite a bit of excitement in Gaza and throughout the Arab world. The video clip addresses various issues on the Israeli agenda, including Netanyahu's legal situation, the weekly Balfour protests directed against him, and his policy against Hamas. Nassman lays down his satirical messages in Hebrew, perhaps to draw attention by Israelis, and adopts the melody of a popular song by Israeli singer Sarit Hadad titled "Yalla lech abayta Moti" (literally: "Go home Moti").The clip describes a reality of Israeli citizens demanding Netanyahu to resign and includes pictures taken from the weekly protests that have been taking place outside the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem.The lyrics depicting the reality that Netanyahu currently faces, include sentences like "The Israeli nation will humiliate you and send you to prison" and "Your citizens are giving you a hard time," and even mentions Netanyahu's political adversaries: "Liberman is laughing at you."The clip goes on to mention Netanyahu's conduct in facing Hamas, and specifically points at the incident in Ashdod, during which Netanyahu left the stage while giving a speech, after 'Tzeva Adom' sirens went off in the area, indicating a rocket attack launched from Gaza.The video clip drew a lot of attention in Gaza and reached global Arab media as well.