George Wein, jazz legend and music festival pioneer, dies age 95

The Jewish-American jazz legend's events made history in the jazz and folk world, showcasing numerous high-profile artists like Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 05:21
Jewish-American jazz legend George Wein is seen at the Newport Folk Festival in 2012. (photo credit: WFUV Public Radio/Flickr)
Jewish-American jazz legend George Wein is seen at the Newport Folk Festival in 2012.
(photo credit: WFUV Public Radio/Flickr)
Jewish-American jazz legend George Wein passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday at the age of 95, multiple outlets reported citing a statement from the family.
Growing up with a passion for jazz, Wein is most famous for his work promoting jazz music events. In 1954, Wein organized the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island. It was the first outdooor jazz fest in the US, and was a smash hit, reportedly having an attendance of some 13,000 people. Sixty-seven years later, the event continues to be held in the city every year.
Wein also founded the Newport Folk Festival in 1959 and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1970, both of which are held annually. 
His events had made history in the jazz and folk world, showcasing numerous high-profile artists like Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan
Many have also credited him as the creator of the modern music festival.
Many took to social media to eulogize the passing of the jazz pioneer.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival shared a tribute video to its founder on Twitter.
"He was a steadfast friend, ally and inspiration," said jazz musician Charles Lloyd.
"His legacy was built with constant and strong conviction about the equality of humankind and of a deep, deep love for our indigenous art form."
"George Wein put Newport at the center of music history," tweeted Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. "The festivals that were his life’s work have been a highlight of RI summers for well over half a century, with the legends of jazz and folk lining up for the chance to play at Newport."
"Jazz music along with contemporary American music has lost one of its greatest champions," wrote musician Herbie Hancock. "
George Wein brought his genuine love and passion for music to everything he did and he deeply impacted the rich tapestry of popular American music for the better. We’re all greatly indebted."
"Rhode Island lost a giant today," said Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee.
"George Wein’s vision and passion brought people together through music in Newport for decades. His dedication to philanthropy changed countless lives forever. Through music, George’s legacy and spirit will live on for generations to come."
"Dear George, the [Newport Folk Festival] will never be the same without you," tweeted musician Valerie June. 
"Such a beautiful gift to our lives… we thank you. Rest in peace."


