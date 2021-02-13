‘Harry Potter’ star narrates new Holocaust documentary

British actor Jason Isaacs, most famous for portraying the character of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, is now lending his talents as a narrator for the new Holocaust documentary "Out of the Darkness", according to a report by The Jewish Websight on Friday.The hour-long documentary debuted this week for students in the United Kingdom, as commissioned by Holocaust Learning UK. It fulfills the educational requirements of British students regarding Holocaust study. The documentary “teaches students about the Holocaust as it contextualizes the survivor testimony and references subsequent genocides and identifies suffering where the victims are selected on the basis of being ‘different’ or ‘other,’” explained the charity.The charity usually invites students to synagogues to hear testimonies of Holocaust survivors, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person events have been canceled.The film however, will be free for schools and colleges in the country until May 31.Isaacs, 57, being Jewish himself, has spoken about experiencing antisemitic attacks as a teenager in London by the far-right group National Front.The actor also starred in the 2015 television show Dig - created by Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff, where Isaacs portrays an FBI agent based in Israel, and discovers a plot that dates back 2000 years ago while investigating a murder of a young American in Jerusalem.
