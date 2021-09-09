Hikes for the high holidays season

Between festive meals with friends and family during Tishrei, which all fall during the month of September this year, there’s plenty of time to go out for hikes and explore the great outdoors. Below, you will find four great (and free!) family-friendly hikes perfect for September weather.

1. NAHAL DOLEV NATURE RESERVE



The The Nahal Dolev Nature Reserve is home to the popular Ma’arat HeTeumim (Twin Caves), where you can do a long or short hike. I suggest doing the longer hike on a cooler day and sticking to the shorter trail since it’s still pretty hot outside, and reach our destination: the caves.

Hiking trail: This easy 2-km. circular trail begins at the Twin Caves parking area, and should not take more than 2 hours to traverse. There are lots of carob and oak trees at the starting spot, so this is a great place to have a picnic before setting off on your hike. The hike begins with a slight incline for the first half-hour, there are lots of trees and shrubbery along the way, and sometimes the trail leads you through the dry riverbed. It’s a very straightforward trail that leads you right to the caves, you will see a beautiful fig tree, as well as a sign with information about the caves, and stairs leading down into the caves.

The karst topography common in the Galilee has led to the formation of many caves, as rainwater infiltrates into the limestone and slowly dissolves the stone over many years. This geological phenomenon also leads to the formation of stalactites and springs. The unique conditions inside the cave attract a variety of bats, including fruit bats. You might not be able to see them, but you will probably be able to hear them. Since the bats are a protected species, make sure to refrain from making too much noise or shining flashlights directly on the ceiling.

Inside the cave, you will also see stalactites and stalagmites and a small pond. A sturdy deck with a handrail has been installed inside the cave, making it quite easy to enter and exit. It’s important to walk only on the prepared path inside the cave, since the ground is extremely slippery due to the dripping of the stalactites.



2. YODFAT NATIONAL PARK



The Lower Galilee is home to numerous hiking trails and tourist attractions, but not many people know about Yodfat National Park. The Lower Galilee is home to numerous hiking trails and tourist attractions, but not many people know about Yodfat National Park. Ancient Yodfat , which is known for the 47-day siege carried out by the Romans in 67 CE, with Josephus, aka Yosef Ben Matityahu, at the command of the Jewish forces. Remains of this long and bloody battle can be seen in the national park, and as you walk along the trails or crouch down inside the caves, you can imagine how residents must have hidden during those difficult days when they were rebelling against the Romans.

Hiking trail: This short and circular trail is appropriate for families with kids, and begins and ends in the spacious parking lot at the entrance to the site. It is 1 km. long and takes about an hour to complete.

The trail begins on the path that leads up the steep northern slope of Yodfat, and you should look for the green and black trail markers. During the walk, you will come upon a section of the northern wall. As you are walking up, you will pass by a statue of Roman soldiers as they lay siege to the mountain. You can also stop for a moment to read explanations on signs about the various battles that took place in Yodfat.

NAHAL TZALMON NATIONAL PARK (credit: YAAKOV SKOLNIK)

3. NAHAL TZALMON NATIONAL PARK



The Nahal Tzalmon National Park is located on the seam between the Upper and Lower Galilee. The Tzalmon River flows all year long, so even at the end of the summer, it’s a great place to go for a water hike. The story of how this river came to exist is quite interesting. It all began in ancient times when the Peki’in fault led to the rising of land on the eastern side of the Beit Hakerem Valley. As a result, the path of the river was altered, and water began flowing along the fault line on its way to the Kinneret near Ginossar.

Hiking trail: The Nahal Tzalmon trail is linear and if you have two cars, you can park one of them at the ending point. The trail is 1.5 km. long and should take between 1 and 2 hours. If you come with just one car, you will need to retrace your steps back to the starting point. The trail begins at the parking lot on Road 804 and has blue trail markers. I recommend stopping along the way to visit Horbat Tzalmon, where you’ll see the remains of 14 flour mills and cool springs, which will feel great on your bare feet.

4. HOF HASHARON NATIONAL PARK



One of the nicest hikes along Israel’s beaches is at Hof Hasharon National Park. Not only will you enjoy walking along the edge of the sea, but you will also have a gorgeous view of the coastline from Kibbutz Shefayim. You will enjoy the golden sand, the luscious greenery and the impressive sandstone cliffs. There isn’t too much shade on this hike, though, so make sure to bring good hats and lots of water.

There are numerous animals that live in the nature reserve, but you will probably not get to see any of them, even if you are there in the evening when more of them tend to venture out. In general, they seem to try to stay out of the way of humans. But sometimes in the early morning, hikers catch a glimpse of a deer dashing away.

Hiking trail: The easy circular trail is 2.5 km. long and begins and ends just north of Arsuf. Turn left and follow the red trail markers. After you’ve passed the grove of eucalyptus trees, you’ll see the sandstone cliffs. Keep your eyes open for signs that explain how the cliffs were formed – it’s very interesting. These signs are unique in that they’re made out of glass since glass is formed from sand, too.

The trail will lead you to a wooden deck from which you will have an amazing view of the region. This outlook was built in memory of the eight Israeli backpackers who perished in the “Road of Death” accident in Bolivia. Whenever you can drag yourself away from the gorgeous view, it’s time to continue along the trail. You will see natural “paintings” on the slopes along the way. Next, the trail turns northeast and then you will reach a T-intersection. Take the path on the right, which will lead you back to the start of the trail. If you’re feeling especially energetic, you can take the trail on the left, but just be aware that you will have to retrace your steps to this spot to get back to your car.



