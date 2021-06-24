Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert reaches one million followers on TikTok

As a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who also miraculously recovered from COVID-19, Lily Ebert has a courageous message of hope and tolerance to share with the world. She's doing so on the video-sharing platform TikTok, where this week she reached one million followers. After surviving a brutal coronavirus infection in January, Ebert's grandson Dov Forman shared a photo of his great-grandmother on Twitter, where it went tremendously viral, reaching 14 million people, Jewish News reported. Since then, Forman has been sharing videos of the heroic Ebert on TikTok, where she recounts the horrors she faced as a teenager in Auschwitz and answers questions submitted by her followers."Were there any women Nazis in Auschwitz?" one user asked."Yes, there were Nazi women in Auschwitz. And in a way, they could be even worse than the men," Ebert replied in a video clip. She also shares uplifting messages. "Never give up hope. You never know what tomorrow brings," Ebert posted on Friday. Most users on the social media platform TikTok are between 13 and 24-years old.
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) congratulated Ebert on Wednesday for reaching her one millionth follower. "Congrats to #Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert on reaching 1 million followers on Tik Tok! This is what she had to say: 'How good it would be if all one million of us would undertake only one good deed. Think how we would change this world,'" WJC posted in a Tweet.
Congrats to #Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert on reaching 1million followers on TikTok! This is what she had to say: "How good it would be if all one million of us would undertake only one good deed. Think how we would change this world. Find her profile: https://t.co/wncDTj0TRr pic.twitter.com/JaZwz825f9— WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 23, 2021