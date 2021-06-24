The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert reaches one million followers on TikTok

Meet the 97-year-old Auschwitz and coronavirus survivor offering messages of hope and tolerance online.

By HALEY COHEN  
JUNE 24, 2021 00:18
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
As a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who also miraculously recovered from COVID-19, Lily Ebert has a courageous message of hope and tolerance to share with the world. She's doing so on the video-sharing platform TikTok, where this week she reached one million followers. 
After surviving a brutal coronavirus infection in January, Ebert's grandson Dov Forman shared a photo of his great-grandmother on Twitter, where it went tremendously viral, reaching 14 million people, Jewish News reported
Since then, Forman has been sharing videos of the heroic Ebert on TikTok, where she recounts the horrors she faced as a teenager in Auschwitz and answers questions submitted by her followers.
"Were there any women Nazis in Auschwitz?" one user asked.
"Yes, there were Nazi women in Auschwitz. And in a way, they could be even worse than the men," Ebert replied in a video clip. 
She also shares uplifting messages. "Never give up hope. You never know what tomorrow brings," Ebert posted on Friday. 
Most users on the social media platform TikTok are between 13 and 24-years old. 
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) congratulated Ebert on Wednesday for reaching her one millionth follower. 
"Congrats to #Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert on reaching 1 million followers on Tik Tok! This is what she had to say: 'How good it would be if all one million of us would undertake only one good deed. Think how we would change this world,'" WJC posted in a Tweet. 



