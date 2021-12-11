Col. Golan Vach, commander of the IDF Rescue Unit that arrived in Florida to assist in the search after the Surfside condo collapse, played the famous song "Hallelujah" on Friday as a tribute to all the victims of the disaster.

“We who were with you in the difficult moments continue hugging you and carrying you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” he said.

Vach played both guitar and harmonica simultaneously.

Miami-Dade County Chief Public Safety Officer J.D. Patterson presented Vach with an official proclamation that June 27 will be “Miami-Dade Israel Friendship Day,” honoring the unit’s efforts at the condo collapse site.

Before performing, Vach, a grandson of Holocaust survivors , noted the fact that his rescue unit's activities in Surfside marked the first time that the US allowed a foreign army to operate on its soil in a humanitarian assistance mission.

The tragedy in Surfside left 98 people dead.