The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

IDF commander of Surfside rescue unit plays 'Hallelujah' tribute to victims

98 people died in the collapse of a residential building in Surfside, Florida, earlier this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 05:49

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2021 05:51
Israeli Army Col. Golan Vach, who led the Israeli Army’s National Rescue Unit mission to help the Surfside condo collapse search and rescue last summer, performed ‘Hallelujah’ in tribute to the 98 victims, at the Israeli-American Council’s National Summit, (photo credit: NOAM GALAI)
Israeli Army Col. Golan Vach, who led the Israeli Army’s National Rescue Unit mission to help the Surfside condo collapse search and rescue last summer, performed ‘Hallelujah’ in tribute to the 98 victims, at the Israeli-American Council’s National Summit,
(photo credit: NOAM GALAI)
Col. Golan Vach, commander of the IDF Rescue Unit that arrived in Florida to assist in the search after the Surfside condo collapse, played the famous song "Hallelujah" on Friday as a tribute to all the victims of the disaster.
“We who were with you in the difficult moments continue hugging you and carrying you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” he said.
Vach played both guitar and harmonica simultaneously.
Miami-Dade County Chief Public Safety Officer J.D. Patterson presented Vach with an official proclamation that June 27 will be “Miami-Dade Israel Friendship Day,” honoring the unit’s efforts at the condo collapse site.
Before performing, Vach, a grandson of Holocaust survivors, noted the fact that his rescue unit's activities in Surfside marked the first time that the US allowed a foreign army to operate on its soil in a humanitarian assistance mission.
Miami-Dade Chief Public Safety Officer J.D. Patterson (right) presents Israeli Army Col. Golan Vach, who led the Israeli Army’s mission to help the Surfside condo collapse search and rescue, with an official proclamation declaring June 27 “Miami-Dade Israel Friendship Day.” (credit: NOAM GALAI)Miami-Dade Chief Public Safety Officer J.D. Patterson (right) presents Israeli Army Col. Golan Vach, who led the Israeli Army’s mission to help the Surfside condo collapse search and rescue, with an official proclamation declaring June 27 “Miami-Dade Israel Friendship Day.” (credit: NOAM GALAI)
The tragedy in Surfside left 98 people dead.


Tags music disaster Surfside condo collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by