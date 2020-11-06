The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israeli Cambridge student spoofs Netanyahu, taunts Corbyn in debate speech

"Corbyn's therapist told him that his rejection of the report about antisemitism in the Labour party affirms that he is in deep repression and denial," Rosen joked.

By CELIA JEAN  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 23:01
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to a red line he has drawn on the graphic of a bomb as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to a red line he has drawn on the graphic of a bomb as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An Israeli PhD candidate has spoofed famous speeches made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a traditional Cambridge University joke debate, held to mark Guy Fawkes Night.
Ido Rosen also used his speech to attack former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who was recently suspended from his party after rejecting the findings of a investigation into the handling of antisemitism complaints within the party while he was in charge. 
The proposition debated by the students was: "This house would re-enact the gunpowder plot," a nod to the history behind the commemorated day; on November 5, 1605 Guy Fawkes, a Catholic dissident involved in the Gunpowder Plot, was arrested while guarding explosives placed by the group under the House of Lords in London.
Rosen and his team ultimately won the debate by 72% against to 21% voting for the proposition, and 7% abstaining.
The debate was held jointly by The Cambridge Union Society, a debate and free speech society at the university, and Cambridge Footlights, an amateur theatrical company run by students. 
In Cambridge's competitive debates the regular rules of debating do not apply, offering scope for "wild stand up acts with a vague connection to the title," Rosen said. 
Rosen's use of Netanyahu's speeches was preceded by one by his team mate, Gabriel Barton-Singer, who suggested that "defending the gunpowder plot is basically endorsing terrorism."
This segued neatly into Rosen aiming to prove the opposition's argument by parodying Netanyahu's past speeches, such as the "Nuclear Duck" speech which Netanyahu gave at the 2012 AIPAC convention to convince the audience of Iran's intentions with its nuclear capabilities. 
"If it walks like a duck, if it quacks like a duck, then what is it? That's right, it's a duck, but this duck is a nuclear duck," Netanyahu said, a line that has often been parodied since, due to its unintended comedic affect.
That same year, Netanyahu stood in front of the United Nations with a cartoon drawing of a bomb - again illustrating Iran's nuclear intentions, again producing a comic effect ripe for parody - in addition to physically drawing a red line on the bomb while emphasizing that red line must be drawn before Tehran acquires enriched uranium.
 
These two speeches, in addition to others by Netanyahu, allowed Rosen build his team's argument. In addition, due to the relaxed nature of the event, Rosen was able to include digressions from his main topic, sending his darts towards other targets - for example, Jeremy Corbyn. 
"At this point I was supposed to present psychiatric evaluations of the [other team's] members. Unfortunately, my psychiatrist friend that was handling this had other obligations this week," he said in his speech.
"You see, he also works as Jeremy Corbin's therapist. On their last session he told Corbyn that his rejection of the report about antisemitism in the Labour party affirms that he is in deep repression and denial. Corbyn told him that this is defamatory, grabbed his things, and began walking out of the clinic. The therapist said 'wait, um, what about my payment'? So Corbyn replied 'oh, don’t be such a Jew," Rosen said in his speech. 
Ido Rosen, Tel Aviv native and PhD student of the Cambridge University (courtesy)Ido Rosen, Tel Aviv native and PhD student of the Cambridge University (courtesy)
Although Rosen and his team-mates won by a healthy margin, he admitted it was not easy.
"It was a big challenge, in which all the odds were against me," Rosen told The Jerusalem Post.
"It is hard to imagine a group of people with better rhetorical skills than British English-students at Cambridge. And I, on the other hand, am a foreign student from Tel Aviv. When the Israeli actress Gal Gadot speaks with a heavy accent everyone thinks it is adorable. When I do it people think: 'Who is this Borat? Who let him into the union?'" 
He said that what aided him despite the hardships was his thorough familiarization with over 70 years of Israeli diplomacy.
"Especially with the past decade, in which we have beheld some memorable speeches by the media master, Lilyan Wilder's top student, the person that even his greatest rivals agrees that 'you have to admit, he does have impeccable English' – the one and only 'King Bibi'. So, I borrowed every trick in his book – the bomb chart, the nuclear duck, the dramatic revelation of intelligence data, etc., and exaggerated them even more. I mean, let's face it, they were kind of ridiculous to begin with."
November 5 not only marked the day to commemorate the failure of the plot, but also marked the first day of the second lockdown in England, leading to the debate being held online over Zoom in a last minute rush. The debate material had to be adapted and rewritten with only 48 hours notice prior. 
The black tie dress code however, was still kept even while people broadcasted from their living rooms or student accommodations, according to Rosen.
"I also included a gesture to who I believe is truly the best diplomat Israel ever had, Abba Eban, (who is a Cambridge Alumni, by the way). I was planning to wink at Menahem Begin as well, but had to drop it when lockdown was imposed, and it turned out we will have to settle for a zoom edition."
Rosen is a PhD candidate researching Israeli cinema and notably wrote a play that became the first ever Israeli play to be presented at the famous ADC theater in Cambridge.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jeremy Corbyn Cambridge University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by