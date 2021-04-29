Israeli metal band Orphaned Land to team up with Chamber Opera Orchestra

Orphaned Land, a prominent Israeli heavy metal band , will be teaming with the Chamber Opera Orchestra in order to provide audiences with a unique musical experience, which was announced in a press release from the band on Thursday.

The concert is expected to take place on Thursday, June 10, at the Tel Aviv Hall of Culture, and will feature 45 musicians from the orchestra and the entire band lineup playing a repertoire of songs inspired by Tanach verses, piyyutim (liturgical poems), as well as verses from the Koran and Christian New Testament.

The planned concert comes as Orphaned Land celebrates three decades in the music world, having become known for its unique musical style that incorporates various cultural traditions. As part of the celebration, the band is also expected to release a live album of the upcoming concert.

Beyond their musical style , Orphaned Land has also become known for their humanitarian work, often focusing on bringing people together through messages of peace and mediation between peoples no matter religion or nationality.

Orphaned Land has thus far released nine successful albums in Hebrew, English and even Arabic, and has claimed to have fans throughout the Middle East, including in enemy states such as Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, as well as states at peace with Israel, like Jordan, Egypt and Turkey.

In 2014, the band won the "Global Metal" award from the magazine Metal Hammer, and in recent years has done other collaborations with prominent musicians in the world of metal.

