The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israeli restaurateur-owned delivery app seeks to combat delivery tech’s high commissions

Foodba strives to charge 3% of sales, undercutting the 30%+ charged by firms such as Wolt

By DANIEL SONNENFELD/MEDIA LINE  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 23:55
Pergamon, which offers a fine-dining vegetarian menu, is attached to a nightclub (photo credit: SHLOMO POZNER)
Pergamon, which offers a fine-dining vegetarian menu, is attached to a nightclub
(photo credit: SHLOMO POZNER)
As the COVID-19 pandemic grabbed hold of country after country, many restaurants around the world were forced to shut down as governments sought to minimize social interaction. Ailing under the disruption of business, restaurateurs increasingly turned to deliveries to supplement their income, and delivery apps, local and global, came to their aid.
These apps – Uber Eats and DoorDash, to name world leaders in the field – saw a huge rise in revenue. The largest American delivery apps more than doubled their revenue, from $2.5 billion to $5.5 billion, when comparing 2020’s second and third quarters to the same period a year earlier, according to Market Watch.
Yet, while applications like Uber Eats in the US, and Careem NOW and 10bis in the Middle East, allowed restaurants to continue selling, restaurateurs throughout the world struggled with the high commissions taken by these companies. The global issue, which recently brought the New York City Council to cap commissions charged by delivery apps, is felt strongly by restaurants in the Middle East, where delivery apps can charge up to 35% of the bill.
Yet with lockdowns and a general desire to avoid gatherings, many chose to accept the delivery services’ conditions, albeit reluctantly.

As an example, Wolt and 10bis, delivery giants in Israel, demand “32%, not including the delivery charge,” Ilan Zagdon, a restaurateur from Israel’s southern metropolis, Beersheba, told The Media Line. “From a 50 shekel [$15.60] deal, they take [approximately] 16.5 shekels in commission.”

To that, Zagdon says, is added around 20 shekels charged for the delivery from the
customer. Instead of accepting this state of affairs, however, Zagdon decided to create a local, rival site and app named Foodba, which charges a 1% commission for takeaway deals, and 3% from deliveries ordered using the service.
His goal, first and foremost, is to save the restaurateurs in Beersheba from high commissions, yet once the app is successfully established locally, Zagdon looks to supply an alternative to businesses country-wide, which may yet prove a challenge even to international giants such as Wolt.

“The model is charging a low, considerate commission from the restaurant owner – all to avoid raising prices. And generally, the model is one in which the restaurateur feels like this is his, that it is a tool intended to connect him with his customer, without being a middleman that takes most of the profit,” he said.
Foodba also promises to transfer the restaurant’s customer data to the restaurant itself. “I’m a restaurateur, not a tech man. I did this all to help restaurant owners, that is what motivates me,” explains Zagdon.
The intention is to minimize the presence and demands of the service, and thus to lower its prices. The app’s revenue will go toward maintaining and developing this lean intermediary.
The service currently boasts 50 local restaurants, with 20 waiting in line to join, and while businesses from other cities in Israel have approached Zagdon, he has so far declined to branch out. Once he feels that it is well established in his hometown, the alternative app will easily grow in other locations using an automated signup service for
restaurants, he explained.
Attempts at solving the issue in the region, however, have not come only from the bottom up. Global transport company Careem, a subsidiary of Uber, runs a regional food delivery service named Careem NOW. In February 2021, the service declared that it would be replacing its percentage-based model with a set monthly fee.
In an opinion piece published by Entrepreneur magazine, Careem CEO Mudassir Sheikha explained that at first, the commission fees seemed reasonable compared to the value offered by the apps. Restaurants previously limited to a “hyper-local market” could reach a much wider clientele.

Yet, Sheikha notes, “here is where restaurants felt the pinch: The larger the order they received, the more they paid in commission fees, even though the services we provided remained largely the same. This meant that restaurants in our region were caught in a Catch-22 − heavily reliant on aggregators to stay afloat, but unable to retain value due
to high commission fees.”
Restaurants switch from in-house eating to food delivery due to the coronavirus.MARC ISRAEL SELLEMRestaurants switch from in-house eating to food delivery due to the coronavirus.MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
In an interview with CNBC, Sheikha explained that the model may prove a win-win solution. If Careem NOW’s services are embraced by a growing number of restaurants, the larger volume will cover – and possibly top – the loss created by the lower service fees.
Tamir Ben-Shahar, CEO of Czamanski & Ben Shahar, an Israeli consulting firm, is a dining industry expert who has researched the delivery services market.
“The dining industry is the most dangerous industry there is. … 35% of the dining businesses don’t survive their first five years,” Ben-Shahar told The Media Line. “On top of this, in the last two, three years, a new ‘noose’ has been added called Wolt and company, that lower profits and increase the risk in the industry. A different solution is a must. Either the prices of all the products will have to go up so that there will be … [a margin] to take from, or the percentage taken by Wolt and Co. will have to go down, or a different actor could enter [the market], one that is lean, sophisticated and efficient.”
Both Foodba’s and Careem NOW’s models may prove themselves as workable solutions. What matters “ultimately is the price paid by the customer and what is left for the restaurateur at the end of the day,” Ben-Shahar explained. These factors, together with the profitability of the delivery service, will dictate whether new players in the industry looking to drive change will be successful.


Tags Israel food prices COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The state needs to invest more in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by