Israeli singer Omer Adam has coronavirus

Adam’s diagnosis was first revealed on the Israeli TV program “Good Evening" with Guy Pines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2020 18:57
Israeli singer Omer Adam and his brother, who are currently staying in Greece, have contracted coronavirus, Israel media reported.
According to Ofer Menachem, Adam's public relations manager, the star was in a business meeting on August 12 with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Adam then took a coronavirus test and received a positive result on August 17.
“Since that day, Omer and his brother have been in a secluded villa on a private beach,” the agent said. “Last night, they were at a family dinner with local friends who are aware of their health condition and have already had coronavirus in the past.”

According to Greek law, those who test positive for coronavirus must stay in isolation for 10 days and until they have no symptoms.
In July, Adam packed up his family and left Israel for Greece after a heated exchange between himself and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who accused the star of breaking Health Ministry directives by holding a large party in Tel Aviv that the minister said endangered the public. Adam had threatened to sue Edelstein over the comment.


