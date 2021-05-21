Israel's 501st Legion outpost entertains Gaza border community children

The last few days have been emotional for families living in Israel, especially those in communities close to the Gaza border, who are constantly in range of Hamas rockets attacks. A fun event for children from Tkuma (a town seven kilometers from the Gaza border) took place in Jerusalem on Thursday. It was organized by the official Israeli 501st outpost, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, and the Jerusalem municipality. The event hosted over 80 children and their parents.
The 501st Legion is an international fan-based, non-profit organization, run entirely by volunteers and fans of the Star Wars media franchise, and as the children from Tkuma spent many hours in bomb shelters during the recent rocket barrages, the 501st outpost of Israel decided to bring some entertainment and positivity into the children's lives. The organization is dedicated to constructing and cosplaying many characters, such as Stormtroopers, Sith Lords, Clone Troopers, bounty hunters, and other villains from the Star Wars universe. The non-profit organization, sometimes referred to by its nickname "Vader's Fist," has numerous outposts worldwide, including in Israel.Was honored to host over 80 children and their parents from Moshav Tkuma 7km from the Gaza border for a fun day in #Jerusalem and a day of rest from the rocket fire. Special guest my husband @israel501st and his Star Wars friends #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/qeswc7C72a— פלר חסן נחום Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (@FleurHassanN) May 20, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Earlier this month, the 501st Legion in Israel celebrated Star Wars Day on "May the 4th" which is a play on words from the famous Star Wars quote "may the Force be with you." Their return was long-awaited, due to forcibly taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 501st has been known to do charity work at numerous events and hospitals throughout the country. Families from communities close to Gaza may no longer have to spend all day in bomb shelters, as the Israeli security cabinet on Thursday voted to accept a ceasefire.Aaron Reich contributed to this report.