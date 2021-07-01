The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel’s best gay & gay-friendly bars and cafés

The Jerusalem Post Magazine offers a list of the best LGBTQ+ friendly pubs and cafes across Israel.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 1, 2021 18:57
CAFÉ IMBALA (photo credit: Courtesy)
CAFÉ IMBALA
(photo credit: Courtesy)
With Israelis and the rest of the world spending the last month celebrating pride festivities, now is the time to keep this magnetic spirit alive. While hundreds of thousands may not be dancing and drinking in the streets of Tel Aviv, as we saw at their famous Tel Aviv Pride Parade, there are plenty of alternate ways for Israelis to celebrate their queerness or to simply feel accepted for their sexual identity.

So, with July rolling around the corner, the Magazine presents the best gay bars and cafés in Israel, or as most of the world calls it, the most LGBTQ+-friendly country in the Middle East. While Tel Aviv may be known as Israel’s gay hub, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Haifa are also home to an eclectic and vibrant mix of bars and cafés.

ASHDOD 

Zeh Pub

When Israelis, or Ashdodians, think of Hakshaot Beach, a magnificent, yet secluded beach in the coastal city of Ashdod, a gay bar, or pub, for that matter, would rarely come to mind. Swanky, and situated right on the water, Zeh Pub is one of southern Israel’s first gay bars. A sponsor of Ashdod Pride, Zeh Pub serves delicious craft beers and burgers. Regular customers recommend the “Dirty Burger,” with Asiago and Gouda cheese, topped with onion jam. Its popularity surged after being one of the main sponsors for Ashdod’s first pride parade in 2013. Ashdodians will love this beautiful spot by looking at the Mediterranean Sea while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

Sabo Bar

With live music and 80s style cocktails, this women-run café is known for being incredibly LGBTQ+-friendly. Often seen as the House of Music within Ashdod, and right near the Mei Ami Beach, Sabo is an excellent spot for queers and music lovers. Customers recommend the burgers and the wine, although their cocktails are notoriously delicious. With open mic nights, salsa dances and the beach right nearby, this is a relaxing and vibrant spot for all those looking to enjoy great music and drinks.

TEL AVIV

Lima Lima

This Tel Aviv bar is best known for its hip-hop nights on Mondays, which are well known to gay Tel Avivians. With a mini indoor waterfall, a vibrant patio, and delightful food, Lima Lima is not to be missed. With past events including everything from Retro Night to Eurovision Dancing, Lima Lima is amazing for those looking for a themed fun night in Israel’s gayest and most spirited city.

Shpagat Bar

Arguably the most iconic gay bar in all of Israel, Shpagat is known for its mouthwatering cocktails, gorgeous garden seating and tasty food. Located on Nachalat Binyamin Street, Shpagat often hosts DJs from around the world including Roee Liss, Shaked Dudovich, and Shay Sekler at this iconic venue. With an impressive slew of activities designed specifically for queer women ranging from The L Word screenings to celebrating Lesbian Day of Visibility and even Shpagirls every Wednesday night, Shpagat fills the void that Israeli queer women have likely been feeling within the nightlife scene. Yet, beyond the festivities, Shpagat runs a ton of educational programing such as dealing with sexual harassment between gays in community zones and discussions about the elderly and LGBTQ+ youth. Shpagat truly has every nook and cranny of the LGBTQ+ community covered.

HAIFA

Syncopa

With different parties almost every night of the week, from stand-up to concerts to open mics, Syncopa is essential for those looking to catch a glimpse of queer culture in this northern city. Perhaps their most iconic themed party is Gay Parties, where Haifans flock to celebrate their queerness. Haifans suggest that around half the crowd at Syncopa is gay with the other half being incredibly gay-friendly. With lectures, slam poetry nights, and a slew of movie and TV screenings, Syncopa is a crucial check-out for both LGBTQ+ Israelis and music lovers.
 
KABAREET (Credit: Courtesy) KABAREET (Credit: Courtesy)  

Kabareet

Perhaps the only bar in Israel to hold an Israeli/Palestinian drag night, this Haifa bar is iconic for local queer Israelis and Palestinians alike. With great techno music, and situated downstairs, this bar boasts a speak-easy feel that typically attracts creatives and queers. Aimed at supporting underground DJs and alternative music, Kabareet also screens several films for the Haifa International Film Festival, which typically includes a variety of LGBTQ+ movies.

JERUSALEM

Video Pub Gay Bar

Almost serving as a metaphor for the hidden gay life within Jerusalem, the Video Bar is difficult to find, but worth the journey. Up a flight of stairs next to an Eritrean church, Video Bar was born to fill the void when the Mikveh, Jerusalem’s original queer bar, closed in 2011. Nestled in the heart of west Jerusalem, or “The District” as its referred to for locals, and often labeled as Jerusalem’s only gay bar, this small but mighty spot is known for its infectious atmosphere. Inspired by an 80s retro design, and with drag shows every other Monday, this bar is guaranteed for a good night out in Israel’s Holy City.

Imbala

A vegan, queer-friendly café sounds like something in San Francisco, Portland, or even Tel Aviv, but not Jerusalem. Yet, Imbala, which is run as a co-op, is constantly running activist events and is best known for being accepting of all minorities and groups of people. For queer and queer-friendly people, their greatest programs include their Queer Beit Midrash, Queer ParTeas and their queer summer events. As part of Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance festivities, at the beginning of June, Imbala customers took over HaMiffal, the art and culture venue, as part of their gay pride festivities including a slew of drag performances. For Queer Beit Midrash, Imbala often partners with Uriel Levy, chief rabbi of Queer Beit Midrash, Jerusalem’s queer yeshiva, to lead queer-friendly Shabbat services for all interested. Their queer summer events often are explosively fun parties aimed at queer people in Jerusalem and have been running for several years. Their iconic Queer ParTeas often feature activist-led programs such as queering civil disobedience, with music accompanied by queer Middle East DJs. Open on Saturdays, with generous portions of delicious vegan food, reasonable prices and a mini-library inside, Imabala is a must-see.

Café Bastet 

Similar to Imbala, this vegetarian and queer-friendly café is known for its delicious Israeli food. Café Bastet lovers recommend vegetable patties and phenomenal coffee. Often sharing social media posts about LGBTQ+ issues, and featuring events with queer creatives, Bastet is a great home for queers in Jerusalem. With a rainbow flag outside its entrance, Café Bastet is hard to miss, both literally and visually. 

Lev Smadar Theater’s café

While this establishment might not be a gay bar in itself, the café within Lev Smadar Theater is known for attracting gay folks. In the heart of the German Colony, it’s best known for attracting LGBTQ+ and artsy patrons alike. To be sure to find queer folks at the café, check out the ample events and films presented by Lev Smadar, especially those with a queer focus. Some past and upcoming events include the screening of the LGBTQ film Beanpole and a Q&A with its creators, as well as a screening of the 2019 queer flick Late Night. Queer Israelis and film lovers can always be found at this charming cinema and café in Jerusalem. 



Tags Gay Pride tel aviv bars LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish Diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by