The 10th international Jerusalem Marathon will kick off Friday with runners tracing a path past 3,000 years of history, said marathon organizers. The event will include a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, 1.7K Family Race and 800 m. community race.

Numerous streets will close for the marathon, with the closure of Ben Zvi Boulevard beginning Thursday night at 11 p.m., and other closures starting at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Streets closed to vehicles include: Rupin Boulevard, the Hebrew University campus, Netanel Lorch, Rabin Boulevard, Haim Hazaz Boulevard, Tchernichovsky, HaPalmach, Gaza, HaNasi, Keren Hayesod, King George, Yafo street, Tzahal Square, HaTzanhanim, Haim Bar Lev Boulevard, George Adam Smith, Lehi, Martin Buber, Binyamin Mazar, Churchill, Kariv, Jaffa Gate, the Armenian Patriarchate, Zion Gate, Hativat Yerushalaim, HaMelech David, Jabotinsky, Chopin, Dubnov, Gretz, Emek Refaim, Derech HaRakevet, Derech Beit Lechem, David Remez, Derech Hevron, Yanovsky, Yehuda, Pierre Koenig, Elazar Hamodai, Kovshei Katamon, Yehoshua Yavin, Sacher Park.

Organizers also warned residents that additional traffic disruptions are expected in the streets adjacent to the marathon 's track.

The light rail and other public transportation routes will be altered, and organizers recommended that those planning to make use of public transport contact the relevant companies to learn more about route changes.

Simpler times during the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon (credit: FLASH90)

The marathon will follow Israel’s latest coronavirus regulations. Runners will be required to show their Green Pass to enter Sacher Park. A mask will be required to enter the park, although runners can take it off once inside. Starting times have been adjusted so that no more than 5,000 will congregate together in one place.

For more information, residents and visitors can contact the Jerusalem Municipality information center by calling 106, checking the municipality app, or visiting www.jerusalem-marathon.co.il

Zev Stub contributed to this report.